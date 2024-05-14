Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 15: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

From the Italian Cup final to crucial league fixtures across England and Scotland, Wednesday is another jam-packed day of football. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfred.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Chelsea Women to beat Tottenham Women

Hearts to beat St Mirren

Chelsea to beat Brighton

Atletico Madrid to beat Getafe

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women

Tottenham Women will be licking their wounds after Sunday's 4-0 mauling by Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup final and they should be opposed against Chelsea, who are in hot pursuit of the title.

St Mirren vs Hearts

Heats were 3-0 winners over Dundee last time out and, having lost just four of their last 24 games, they can see off St Mirren.

Brighton vs Chelsea

Chelsea have enjoyed an end-of-season resurgence in the Premier League with three straight wins and they are worth backing to beat Brighton.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

There is not much left to play for in La Liga for Atletico Madrid but they are finishing the season with a flourish following three straight wins and they can get the better of Getafe.

