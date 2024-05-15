Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 16: Back our 11-2 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-2 with Betfred
Leeds take on Norwich in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi final and the tie is finely poised at 0-0. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 11-2 with Betfred.
All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Thursday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Leeds to beat Norwich
Barcelona to beat Almeria
Real Sociedad to beat Valencia
Real Betis to beat Las Palmas
Leeds v Norwich
Leeds have tasted defeat in recent home fixtures against Blackburn (1-0) and Southampton (2-1), but they are usually a tough proposition at Elland Road and were unbeaten there in the opening eight months of the season.
Almeria v Barcelona
Barca are in a fight for second place but the title is long gone and they have secured a Champions League spot, while Almeria’s relegation has been confirmed and they are unlikely to offer much resistance.
Real Sociedad v Valencia
Real Sociedad aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders, but they have four wins in their last eight and have lost only to Barcelona and Real Madrid during that spell.
Las Palmas v Real Betis
It’s a good job Las Palmas had such a strong autumn, otherwise they would be teetering on the brink of the relegation zone after a run of eight successive defeats and it's set to become nine when Betis come to town.
