Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 16: Back our 11-2 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Leeds take on Norwich in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi final and the tie is finely poised at 0-0. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 11-2 with Betfred.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Leeds to beat Norwich

Barcelona to beat Almeria

Real Sociedad to beat Valencia

Real Betis to beat Las Palmas

Leeds v Norwich

Leeds have tasted defeat in recent home fixtures against Blackburn (1-0) and Southampton (2-1), but they are usually a tough proposition at Elland Road and were unbeaten there in the opening eight months of the season.

Almeria v Barcelona

Barca are in a fight for second place but the title is long gone and they have secured a Champions League spot, while Almeria’s relegation has been confirmed and they are unlikely to offer much resistance.

Real Sociedad v Valencia

Real Sociedad aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders, but they have four wins in their last eight and have lost only to Barcelona and Real Madrid during that spell.

Las Palmas v Real Betis

It’s a good job Las Palmas had such a strong autumn, otherwise they would be teetering on the brink of the relegation zone after a run of eight successive defeats and it's set to become nine when Betis come to town.

