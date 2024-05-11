Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 12: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

The huge Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal dominates the schedule on Sunday but there are plenty of big games on the continent as well as the first legs of the Championship playoff semi-finals to look forward to. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with Betfred.



Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Bayern Munich to beat Wolfsburg

Atalanta to beat Roma

Lille to beat Nantes

Marseille to beat Lorient

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have lost on their last five trips to the Allianz Arena, conceding 16 goals in that run, which suggests Bayern Munich should be able to bounce back from their last-minute collapse in the Champions League.

Atalanta vs Roma

Atalanta cruised through their Europa League semi-final second leg against Marseille, winning 3-0, while Roma were involved in a gruelling battle with Bayer Leverkusen which eventually ended in defeat. With fatigue a factor, the Wovles could struggle at the Gewiss Stadium, where Atalanta have won eight of their last ten Serie A games.

Nantes vs Lille

Nantes have lost their last nine home games and given Lille are in the hunt for a top-four finish and are unbeaten in their last 14 trips to the Stade de la Beaujorie, winning four of the last five, it seems unlikely that dismal streak will be snapped on Sunday evening.

Marseille vs Lorient

Marseille should have no issues in bouncing back from their Europa League heartbreak when they take on Lorient, who have lost six games in a row and have been beaten to nil on their last three away days.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code ' WELCOME50 '

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.