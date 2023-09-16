Everton v Arsenal predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Gunners can end their Goodison Park curse

Where to watch Everton v Arsenal

Everton v Arsenal team news

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available and Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and James Tarkowski have all overcome minor issues, but Jack Harrison is not yet ready to make his debut. Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes remain out and Michael Keane is a doubt.

Arsenal

Arsenal had 16 players away on international duty and all have returned unscathed. Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny remain out for the Gunners.

Everton v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have failed to win at Everton in the Premier League since 2017, taking only one point from their last five trips to Merseyside, but they can end their Goodison Park curse with a high-scoring victory.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his side to embrace the battle and that is exactly what it is going to be in store against Sean Dyche's team, who are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Last season Arsenal arrived at Goodison as the Premier League leaders and unbeaten in 13 matches while the Toffees were in the relegation zone and had appointed Dyche in desperation only five days earlier.

However, Everton were steely in defence, showing an upturn in form under their new manager, and the Gunners were undone by a James Tarkowski header.

It may be earlier in the season this time but the pair find themselves in similar situations. Arsenal are flying high having taken ten points from four games while Everton are languishing in the bottom three with only one point.

The Gunners faltered after last season’s defeat at Everton and Arteta will be desperate to banish those demons.

And having won three and drawn one of their opening four games, which includes a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United, this looks the perfect opportunity to finally get one over the Toffees.

Arsenal have scored eight goals this season and have looked bright going forward with England ace Bukayo Saka looking especially menacing.

Having Gabriel Jesus back adds another string to Arsenal’s bow and they should be too lively for an Everton side lacking confidence in the final third.

The Toffees lost their first three league games to nil, including 1-0 defeats at home to Fulham and Wolves.

However, Dyche’s side were punished for being wasteful against Fulham, having won the shot count 19-9, while they had 15 shots in their defeat to Wolves.

Everton picked up their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break, another game in which they created plenty of chances with 16 shots.

So although results have been poor, the performances haven’t been too bad and there have been hints that new signing Beto, who arrived from Udinese, may be the man to change their striking woes.

Beto has a point to prove to the home fans and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit, ao Everton have the potential to cause plenty of problems for an Arsenal defence with only one clean sheet in four league outings .

But keeping this free-flowing Arsenal attack at bay is another matter and backing the Gunners to win a game featuring at least three goals makes plenty of appeal at odds-against.

Key stat

Arsenal have kept only three clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Onana, Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto.

Subs: Calvert-Lewin, McNeil, Mykolenko, Chermiti, Godfrey, Onyango, Keane, Virginia.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Trossard, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Nelson.

Inside info

Everton

Star man Amadou Onana

Goal threat Beto

Penalty taker Arnaut Danjuma

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Arnaut Danjuma

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Goal threat Gabriel Jesus

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat William Saliba

Everton v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target

The influential English youngster has two goals and two assists already this season and is averaging three shots per game.

Over 6.5 Arsenal corners

The Gunners have racked up 36 corners across their opening four games, which is an average of nine per outing.

Over 2.5 Everton Cards

The Toffees picked up four yellow cards in last season's 1-0 win at home to Arsenal and they will have their backs to wall.

Price guide: 4-1 with bet365

