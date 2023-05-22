Tuesday's La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score in Real Sociedad v Almeria

LaLigaTV & Viaplay Sports 1, 6.30pm Tuesday

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ousmane Dembele first goalscorer v Valladolid

LaLigaTV & Viaplay Sports 1, 9pm Tuesday

1pt each-way 10-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's European football predictions

Real Sociedad's push for Champions League qualification has been based on their excellent defensive record and they inflicted a first home defeat of the season on La Liga champions Barcelona at the weekend.

A home win over Almeria would take Real Sociedad eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal, who have three games to play, but backing both teams to score looks the best bet at the Anoeta Stadium.

Ten of Almeria's last 11 league games have featured goals at both ends and the exception was Saturday's 3-0 home victory over Mallorca in which Brazilian youngster Lazaro scored a hat-trick.

Real Sociedad won 2-1 at Camp Nou at the weekend and coach Imanol Alguacil could freshen up his attack by recalling Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal and in-form Japan winger Takefusa Kubo.

However, Alguacil's men let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Girona in their last home game and may struggle to shut out a confident Almeria attacking unit.

Valladolid are aiming to haul themselves out of the relegation zone with a positive result against champions Barca but they have lost their last five matches and have a dismal record against the top three teams in the division.

They have lost all five of their meetings with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this term by an aggregate score of 20-2 and, while Barca are clearly easing up after sealing the title, several of their players have a point to prove.

Injury-hit winger Ousmane Dembele has started only 15 of the champions' 35 league fixtures but he was a bright spark for Barca in Saturday's defeat, racking up four attempts at goal, two of them on target, and the France international can add to his tally of five league goals at Valladolid.

