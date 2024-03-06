Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Marseille v Villarreal

Thursday 5.45pm

2pts 11-10 general

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score

Thursday 5.45pm

1pt 7-5 bet365

Union Saint-Gilloise to win and both teams to score

Thursday 8pm

1pt 18-5 Hills

Thursday European football predictions

Marseille navigated a difficult group including Ajax and Brighton to reach the Europa League round of 16 but did not quite get the reward they would have hoped for in the draw, as they were handed a tie with 2021 winners Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine endured a difficult start to the season but have improved exponentially since appointing Marcelino as manager in November, losing just four of the 19 games under his stewardship, suggesting they should provide a stern test for Jean Louis-Gasset's men.

Villarreal have scored eight goals in their last two matches, won four of their last five group-stage matches and look sure to give a good account of themselves in the south of France.

Their goalscoring form should not be ignored – especially that of Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, who has four goals in his last two games – and they are more than capable of finding the net in what could turn into a high-scoring clash.

However, Marseille have been exceptional since the appointment of Gasset, winning all three games under the former Ivory Coast boss by an aggregate score of 12-3.

With both sides in great form and capable of scoring lots of goals, plenty of net-bulging action can be expected at the Stade Velodrome.

Both sides have scored in five of Marseille's last six games – including all three under Gasset – while the same is true for six of Villarreal's last seven, suggesting it is worth backing both nets to bulge in a high-scoring clash between two in-form and exciting teams.

One man in particular who looks likely to help bring up that scoring total is Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored four goals in his three appearances under Gasset.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal marksman has scored seven times in as many Europa League matches this term and rates a solid bet to get on the scoresheet against Villarreal, who conceded five goals in their three group stage road games.

Later on in the Europa Conference League, Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise welcome on Turkish giants Fenerbahce in what promises to be another scintillating affair.

USG were unlucky to be bounced out of their Europa League group but progressed through a playoff with 2022 Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the Conference League round of 16, and that result highlights the strength of the Belgian side.

They are unbeaten in 17 home games – be that at their usual stadium or Lotto Park where they have been playing their European ties – and have won 14 in that run.

Fenerbahce are a side with far more European pedigree than their hosts but they lost 6-1 in their last Conference League group stage away match, suggesting they may struggle to get a result in Belgium.

However, USG are unlikely to have things all their own way. Fener hit 13 goals in their six group-stage games while Saint-Gilloise have conceded in six of their last seven home matches.

Both teams scored in both of the Belgian league leaders' playoff legs against Frankfurt so while Alexander Blessin's men should get the win at Lotto Park, expect the visitors to find the net in defeat.

