Thursday's Europa League and Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet

Europa League matches kick off from 6pm Thursday & Conference League from 5pm Thursday

Best bets

Lens to win to nil vs Panathinaikos

8pm Thursday

1pt 7-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Under 2.5 goals in Braga vs Rapid Vienna

8.30pm Thursday

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Thursday's Europa League and Conference League qualifying predictions

There are a host of playoff first legs in Europa League and Conference League qualifying on Thursday and bookmakers expect a tough night for Scottish and Irish clubs.

Hearts are almost 6-1 to claim a first-leg lead on their Europa League trip to Czech side Viktoria Plzen and Shamrock Rovers of the League of Ireland are 18-1 underdogs away to PAOK Salonika in the same competition.

Kilmarnock and St Patrick's are also up against it in their Conference League ties against Copenhagen and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The New Saints and Larne, champions of Wales and Northern Ireland, appear to have more winnable ties.

Larne are away to Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar while The New Saints travel to Lithuania's Panevezys but Lens versus Panathinaikos may offer the best betting opportunity on the Conference League coupon.

The hosts kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a 1-0 win at Angers, having finished their pre-season schedule with a 3-0 victory over Leicester.

Another victory to nil could be on the cards against Panathinaikos, who were beaten 13-12 by Ajax in an epic penalty shootout in Europa League qualifying after the teams traded 1-0 away wins.

The Greeks took the tie to extra-time thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Tete but they followed up with a 1-0 home league defeat to Asteras Tripolis and may struggle to land a blow in France.

Braga beat Servette, Chelsea's Conference League opponents, in the previous round of Europa League qualifying but they were held to a goalless draw in the home leg.

Under 2.5 goals is worth a bet when they welcome Rapid Vienna to Portugal as Braga's first two Primeira Liga fixtures of 2024-25 have produced a 1-1 draw with Estrela and a 1-0 win at Boavista.

The Rapid defence is in good nick, conceding only once in their first three Austrian Bundesliga matches this season, and they booked their place in the playoff round by beating Trabzonspor 1-0 away and 2-0 at home.

