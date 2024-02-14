Europa League 2023-24 outright predictions and free football tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Liverpool to win the Europa League

Atalanta to win the Europa League

Europa League outright predictions

It is usually not a good idea to get drawn into talk of destiny as a punter but Liverpool winning the Europa League this season feels as though it is written in the stars.

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and if, as the odds suggest, they go the distance in the Europa League, the final would be his last match in charge.

Fans of the Reds would of course rather their club see out Klopp's tenure with a Premier League title triumph and they lead the way in England's top flight, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

But they would also not turn their nose up at a European trophy and it is easy to see why Liverpool are favourites to come out on top.

They won four of their six games in the group stage, scoring 17 times, and have arguably the best attacking depth in Europe with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all able to lead the line when available.

As group winners, Liverpool are also already into the last 16 and they were Champions League finalists only two seasons ago.

Klopp has previously stressed the importance of the competition and now we know this will be his final season in charge, he will be extra determined to claim the only major trophy he is yet to win with the Reds.

Liverpool are the best team left in the competition and warrant a bet.

Xabi Alonso is expected to replace Klopp at Anfield and his Bayer Leverkusen side are next in the betting.

But the prospect of toppling Bayern Munich and winning a first Bundesliga title will take priority for Leverkusen and they may lack the depth to fire on all fronts.

Milan, meanwhile, were poor in the Champions League group stage while Premier League pair West Ham and Brighton have underwhelmed in the top flight lately.

For those after a bigger-priced selection, Atalanta stand out at 25-1.

Like Liverpool, the Bergamo outfit eased through the group stage, finishing above Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa in their section.

La Dea seem to have found their feet again under Gian Piero Gasperini, having won seven of their eight games in 2024, beating Milan and Lazio as part of that run.

A season away from Europe appears to have done good for the club, who were Champions League quarter-finalists in the 2019-20 season.

And, while they are in pole position to finish fourth in Italy's top flight, the Europa League also offers a viable path into the Champions League for Gasperini's men.

Two of the last four Europa League finals have featured Italian clubs and Atalanta could become the latest side from Serie A to push for European silverware.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.