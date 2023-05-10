West Ham v AZ Alkmaar predictions and odds: Free-scoring Hammers can shine in home leg

Where to watch West Ham v AZ Alkmaar

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar team news

West Ham

Tomas Soucek should be fit after a blow to the head against Manchester United but Kurt Zouma (ankle) is unlikely to feature. Alphonse Areola is set to return in goal. Striker Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined after surgery.

AZ Alkmaar

Mees de Wit is expected to deputise for suspended left-back Milos Kerkez. Jens Odgaard (thigh) is a major doubt.

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar predictions

West Ham's run in last season's Europa League ended at the semi-final stage but they are expected to go one step further in the Europa Conference League this term.

The Hammers have hardly put a foot wrong in Europe's newest club competition, winning 11 and drawing one of their 12 ties, and they are short-priced favourites to knock out Dutch opponents AZ Alkmaar in the last four.

AZ are fourth in the Eredivisie after a goalless draw away to Ajax at the weekend and they have to be respected after a 4-2 aggregate victory over Lazio in the Conference League last 16.

They had to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Anderlecht in the quarter-finals before winning on penalties, and their defensive frailties may well be exposed by a West Ham side who have finally found some form in the Premier League.

David Moyes could name the same ten outfield players who started Sunday's 1-0 home win over Manchester United and the Hammers have beaten AEK Larnaca 4-0 and Gent 4-1 in their last two European fixtures at the London Stadium.

The victory over the Red Devils came courtesy of a howler from United goalkeeper David de Gea but West Ham had also competed well in recent games against Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

They came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the title-chasing Gunners, were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to the Reds, and frustrated champions City until half-time despite losing Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd to a sickness bug.

West Ham remain stronger going forward than they are in defence, as last month's 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace demonstrated, and AZ can get on the scoresheet in a first-leg defeat.

They had scored eight goals in three games before the weekend stalemate at Ajax but have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine Conference League fixtures, which does not bode well for their clash with a lively West Ham attacking unit.

Key stat

West Ham have won 11 of their 12 games in the Europa Conference League this season

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Subs: Fornals, Lanzini, Ings, Downes, Emerson, Johnson, Cornet

AZ Alkmaar (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, M de Wit; Clasie, Reijnders; D de Wit, Mijnans, Van Brederode; Pavlidis

Subs: De Jong, Goes, Mihailovic, Lahdo, Meerdink, Bazoer, Buurmeester

