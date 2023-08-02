Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Aarhus v Club Brugge

7pm Thursday

1pt Evs Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying predictions

Linfield, Larne, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are all attempting to overturn hefty first-leg deficits in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday but Hibernian are 1-4 to qualify from their tie against Inter Club D'Escaldes despite a shock 2-1 defeat in Andorra.

Derry City take a 2-1 lead to Finland for their second leg against KuPS, coming from 1-0 down thanks to goals from Will Patching and Cian Kavanagh in the final quarter of the home leg.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men are 4-9 to qualify, with KuPS at 7-4, while Club Brugge should enjoy a more relaxed evening as they head to Danish club Aarhus with a 3-0 first-leg advantage, having fired 11 shots on target in Belgium.

A Conference League qualifier is something of a comedown for a Brugge side who reached the Champions League round of 16 last term but their players should be eager to impress new manager Ronny Deila so over 2.5 goals is worth a bet in the second leg.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport