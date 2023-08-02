Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Europa Conference League

Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in Europa Conference League qualifying

Club Brugge manager Ronny Deila
Club Brugge manager Ronny DeilaCredit: Isosport/MB Media

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Aarhus v Club Brugge
7pm Thursday
1pt Evs Hills

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying predictions

Linfield, Larne, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are all attempting to overturn hefty first-leg deficits in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday but Hibernian are 1-4 to qualify from their tie against Inter Club D'Escaldes despite a shock 2-1 defeat in Andorra.

Derry City take a 2-1 lead to Finland for their second leg against KuPS, coming from 1-0 down thanks to goals from Will Patching and Cian Kavanagh in the final quarter of the home leg.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men are 4-9 to qualify, with KuPS at 7-4, while Club Brugge should enjoy a more relaxed evening as they head to Danish club Aarhus with a 3-0 first-leg advantage, having fired 11 shots on target in Belgium. 

A Conference League qualifier is something of a comedown for a Brugge side who reached the Champions League round of 16 last term but their players should be eager to impress new manager Ronny Deila so over 2.5 goals is worth a bet in the second leg.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 15:31, 2 August 2023
icon
more inEuropa Conference League
more inEuropa Conference League