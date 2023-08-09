Racing Post logo
Europa Conference League

Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's third qualifying round matches in Europa Conference League

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson faces a tricky Europa Conference League tie with Luzern
Lee Johnson's Hibernian have made a stuttering start to the seasonCredit: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Where to watch

Hibernian v Luzern
7.30pm, BBC Scotland

Best bets

Luzern
7.30pm Thursday
1pt 11-8 Boyles

APOEL
6pm Thursday
1pt 23-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying predictions

Hibs have dropped enough clangers over the first couple of weeks of term to make them a straightforward lay against decent Swiss outfit Luzern in the Europa Conference League.

Embarrassed 2-1 by Andorran no-marks Inter Club d'Escaldes in the previous round – they did at least turn it round by turning on the taps at Easter Road in the second leg – and beaten 3-2 at home by St Mirren at the weekend, this is not the start to the season Lee Johnson had been hoping for.

Johnson can welcome record signing Dylan Vente into his squad after the Dutch striker was given clearance, but the gaping holes at the back are more of a concern and will lift Luzern spirits.

They saw off in-form Swedish side Djurgaarden in the last round, winning the away leg 2-1, and have more than enough about them to rattle Hibs.

Former Portugal striker Ricardo Sa Pinto is two out of two since taking the reins at Apoel and can make that three out of three by winning at Dila Gori in the same competition.

The Cypriot big guns were given a tough task in the previous round against Serbs Vojvodina but won both legs 2-1 to set up the trip to Georgia.

Dila Gori can't play at their home ground which they have used in the two previous rounds, having to play in Tbilisi instead.

And their smallish squad is one light courtesy of a suspension for defensive rock Zurab Tzevzadze.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 18:04, 9 August 2023
