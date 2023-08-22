Hibernian v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Villa can make winning return to the European stage

Where to watch Hibernian v Aston Villa

BBC Scotland & iPlayer, 5.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Aston Villa and under 3.5 goals

Hibernian v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa are back in European competition after a 13-year absence and they can make their presence felt from the outset by defeating Hibernian in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff clash at Easter Road.

The Villans were European Cup winners in 1982 and are among the strongest teams in the Europa Conference League draw.

Premier League progress will be their top priority but Villa head coach Unai Emery has excelled in European competitions, winning the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once for Villarreal, and he is sure to deploy a strong side in Edinburgh.

Emery's options are limited by the absences of several senior players, including Philippe Coutinho, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 4-0 victory at home to Everton.

But the Villa players will be feeling more confident and they should have too much quality for Hibs, who are second bottom in the Scottish Premiership after defeats in each of their opening two games.

Hibernian did well in the third qualifying round, winning 5-3 on aggregate against Swiss top-tier outfit Luzern, but they are expected to be without key midfielder Dylan Levitt (ankle) and may struggle to avoid a first-leg loss.

