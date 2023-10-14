Wales v Croatia predictions, betting odds and tips: Visitors value to claim victory

Where to watch Wales v Croatia

S4C, Viaplay Sports 1 & BBC iPlayer, Sunday 7.45pm

Best bet

Croatia

3pts 20-21 Coral, Lads

Wales v Croatia odds

Wales 17-5

Croatia 20-21

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wales v Croatia team news

Wales

Captain Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson are out through injury, Kieffer Moore may retain his spot after scoring a brace against Gibraltar.

Croatia

Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric and Luka Ivanusec will all miss out.

Wales v Croatia predictions

Wales’ hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 hang in the balance as they host Croatia on Sunday.

Realistically the Red Dragons need to win all three of their remaining games and those hopes could well be scuppered at the first hurdle.

Croatia were beaten 1-0 by Turkey on Thursday but look too strong for Rob Page’s side.

The hosts have managed to beat basement boys Latvia twice but have taken just a point from another nine available in Group D.

A 4-0 win over Gibraltar on Wednesday may have been a confidence booster but Sunday's opponents are a huge step up in class.

Croatia were beaten on penalties by Spain in the recent League finals and finished third in the World Cup last year.

The visitors have made at least the semi-finals in two of the last three major tournaments and are ranked sixth in the world.

Their midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are getting long in the tooth but are comfortably better than their likely opposite numbers Ethan Ampadu and youngster Jordan James, who both play their club football in the Championship.

Their shock defeat at home to Turkey may well have focused minds and the Croats will want to secure top spot in the group to get the easiest possible draw at next summer’s finals.

Croatia have won nine of their last ten away games, were victorious in the other in extra-time, and they can extend that record in Cardiff.

Key stat

Wales have lost eight of their last 15 games

Probable teams

Wales (3-4-2-1): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, J James, Ampadu, N Williams; Wilson, D James; Moore

Subs: Hennessey, King, Lockyer, Poole, Low, Brooks, Levitt, Sheehan, Savage, Bradshaw, Broadhead, Cullen

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Brekalo

Subs: Labrovic, Ivusic, Barisic, Erlic, Vida, Juranovic, Majer, Pasalic, Moro, Musa, Beljo

