Ukraine v England predictions, betting odds and tips: Injury-hit England could drop points in Poland

Where to watch Ukraine v England

Channel 4, 5pm Saturday

Best bet

Ukraine or draw double chance

1pt 21-10 Hills

Ukraine v England odds

Ukraine 8-1

England 2-5

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Ukraine v England team news

Ukraine

Mykola Shaparenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi are injured but Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has shaken off a calf problem and is expected to start.

England

Squad regulars Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and John Stones are injured. Callum Wilson, Levi Colwill and Bukayo Saka have been nursing minor knocks but should be available.

Ukraine v England predictions

England have done a lot of the heavy lifting on the road to Euro 2024 by winning their opening four qualifiers, but their 100 per cent record may come to an end against Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland.

Qualification should be a formality for the Three Lions, who hold a six-point advantage at the top of Group C. And their task on Saturday should be a little easier due to the fixture being played at a neutral venue.

However, Ukraine have coped well with having to play their home fixtures in other countries because of the ongoing war in their homeland, winning two and drawing two of four competitive matches.

Ukraine were beaten 2-0 by England at Wembley in their opening match of the campaign but they have responded with a 1-0 win over Malta and 3-2 success against North Macedonia.

Denying England top spot is likely to prove a tough ask, but Ukraine are hopeful of challenging Italy for a top-two finish and the next four days could be vital with Sergei Rebrov's side travelling to Milan to take on the Azzurri immediately after Saturday's test against the Three Lions.

Rebrov will be keen to select his strongest possible side for both matches and his hand is strengthened by the return of influential midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed June's qualifiers due to injury.

While Ukraine should be close to full strength, England will have to make at least three enforced changes with defenders John Stones and Luke Shaw and converted midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold among a lengthy list of absentees.

England's extensive reserves of quality in certain positions are the envy of many other nations, but defence can be an area of weakness and Alexander-Arnold's loss is a blow given how impressive he was in handsome wins away to Malta and at home to North Macedonia in June.

Harry Maguire looks a certain starter despite having made just one substitute appearance for Manchester United this season, and he will have to operate alongside one of Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori or Lewis Dunk, who all lack extensive international experience.

Going forward England look characteristically strong but their defensive reshuffle is a concern and Ukraine are the value call to pick up at least a point.

Key stat

Ukraine have lost only two of their last ten fixtures.

Probable teams

Ukraine (4-3-3): Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Tsygankov, Yaremchuk, Mudryk.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Rashford.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.