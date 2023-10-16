Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Ukraine can pile the pressure on Italy

Where to watch Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Ukraine will be hoping England can do them a favour against Italy on Tuesday evening as they aim to take a big step towards qualifying for next summer's European Championship finals.

The Ukrainians are level on points with second-placed Italy, although they have played one game more, but will leapfrog the Azzurri if they can better Italy's result at Wembley when they take on Malta in Ta' Qali.

And Ukraine should be confident of keeping their end of the bargain, having won the reverse fixture in June. And they should do so in some style against a Maltese outfit who have lost their six qualifiers to date.

Malta have scored just once in qualifying and may again fail to land a blow.

Should Ukraine triumph in Malta and Italy lose at Wembley, Ukraine would be then in pole position to qualify for the finals when they take on Italy in a crunch final group game in Leverkusen next month.

Finland and Kazakhstan are both four points adrift of the top two in Group H, Slovenia and Denmark, meaning anything less than victory on Tuesday would leave them on the back foot.

The Finns will be hoping to make the most of their home advantage having won two of their three home qualifiers, including an impressive 2-0 victory over section leaders Slovenia, and look to be the likeliest winners of a tight affair.

They were 1-0 victors in Astana earlier in the campaign but will be looking to bounce back following successive defeats.

Finland drew blanks in both of those losses but Kazakhstan are yet to beat them in six attempts which should give them confidence.

Goals are likely to be at a premium in Helsinki so backing a low-scoring home triumph looks the way to go.

