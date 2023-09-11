Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips: Azzurri face testing Ukraine encounter

Where to watch

Italy v Ukraine

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Tuesday

Belgium v Estonia

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Italy v Ukraine

2pts 6-5 Hills

Leandro Trossard to score at any time v Estonia

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday

1pt 17-10 Hills

Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

The scrap for second place in England’s Euro 2024 qualifying section is heating up with Italy currently on the outside looking in at the top two ahead of a crunch encounter with Ukraine.

The Azzurri, who have a playoff spot from the Nations League in their back pocket, are three points adrift of Ukraine in second in Group C after Luciano Spaletti’s reign as head coach got off to an underwhelming start with a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia.

With away games against Ukraine and England to come, there’s added pressure on Tuesday’s San Siro clash and Italy should push hard for the win.

But Ukraine are awkward opponents, as England found out in Saturday's emotionally-charged draw in Poland. Sergey Rebrov's side have lost just two of their last 12 away Euro qualifiers, scoring in eight of those outings, and can play their part in a fixture where both teams are fancied to score.

Also hoping to find the net on Tuesday is Belgium’s Leandro Trossard after a frustrating night in Azerbaijan at the weekend.

Trossard has averaged three shots per game in Euro 2024 qualifiers and hit the frame of the goal in the Red Devils' 1-0 win in Baku.

The Arsenal man should get a few more chances to let fly against an Estonia team who shipped five at home to Sweden last time out and he can bag in Brussels.

Away from the qualifiers, Germany begin life after Hansi Flick by hosting France in a star-studded friendly. Flick was shown the door by the Euro 2024 hosts following a 4-1 home defeat to Japan.

In South America, it’s the second round of World Cup qualifiers with champions Argentina and Brazil looking to follow up victories in round one when they visit Bolivia and Peru.

