Tuesday's Euro 2024 acca: Back our 15-2 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 15-2 with Betfair
Euro 2024 continues with four important fixtures on Tuesday including England's final Group C clash with Slovenia. Serbia also meet Denmark in the same section while Group D concludes with France against Poland and the Netherlands' crunch clash with Austria. Football expert Dan Childs has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 15-2 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
France to beat Poland
Austria or draw double chance against Netherlands
Serbia to beat Denmark
England to beat Slovenia
France v Poland
Kylian Mbappe is expected to return to the France starting line-up and his quality should make the difference against eliminated Poland, who look set to suffer a third straight loss.
Netherlands v Austria
Austria have caught the eye with their high-tempo style and they can pick up at least a draw against the Netherlands, who were held to a 0-0 draw by France on Friday.
Serbia v Denmark
Serbia equalised in the last minute of their 1-1 draw with Slovenia and they can follow up with a vital victory over Denmark, who are winless in their last six matches at major tournaments.
England v Slovenia
England have taken some justifiable criticism over the last few days but they can settle their supporters down by defeating Slovenia and clinching top spot in Group C.
