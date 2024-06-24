- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win + get 50-1 for 1+ goals to be scored
It’s the third and final games in Euro 2024 Group B on Monday, and we have a fascinating fixture to enjoy from the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, as Italy play Croatia. Betfair are offering new customers an eye-catching welcome bonus which you can use to bet on the game.
Keep reading as we preview Monday’s biggest games and offers our expert predictions.
Croatia vs Italy: Correct-score prediction
- Italy to win 2-0 @10-1 with Betfair
- Where to Watch: BBC One
- Match Time & Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Monday, June 24 at 8pm
Italy scored two goals in their opening group game against Albania despite conceding inside the first minute of play. Croatia conceded two goals against Albania on Wednesday in Hamburg, and we suggest following that trend. Back a 2-0 win for Italy with Betfair and you can claim their new customer welcome bonus.
Albania vs Spain: Correct-score prediction
- Spain to win 2-0 @11-2 with Betfair
- Where to Watch: BBC One
- Match Time & Stadium: Merker Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Monday, June 24 at 8pm
Albania conceded two goals in each of their previous games at Euro 2024, losing 2-1 against Italy and drawing 2-2 with Croatia. Spain won their first match without conceding, and even though they can make changes for their final fixture having already secured first place in the group, they have strength in depth and should still be able to secure a 2-0 win over Albania.
