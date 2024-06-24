Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win + get 50-1 for 1+ goals to be scored

Today's Euro 2024 Correct Score Predictions

It’s the third and final games in Euro 2024 Group B on Monday, and we have a fascinating fixture to enjoy from the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, as Italy play Croatia. Betfair are offering new customers an eye-catching welcome bonus which you can use to bet on the game.

Click any link on this page to Betfair and create an account to secure your 50-1 boosted odds free bet for 1 or more goals to be scored in this important fixture. You can register today using your laptop or mobile in minutes and secure the generous bonus.

Keep reading as we preview Monday’s biggest games and offers our expert predictions.

Croatia vs Italy: Correct-score prediction

  • Italy to win 2-0 @10-1 with Betfair
  • Where to Watch: BBC One
  • Match Time & Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Monday, June 24 at 8pm
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

50/1 A Goal to be Scored, Croatia vs Italy

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet
CLAIM OFFER

Italy scored two goals in their opening group game against Albania despite conceding inside the first minute of play. Croatia conceded two goals against Albania on Wednesday in Hamburg, and we suggest following that trend. Back a 2-0 win for Italy with Betfair and you can claim their new customer welcome bonus.

Albania vs Spain: Correct-score prediction

  • Spain to win 2-0 @11-2 with Betfair
  • Where to Watch: BBC One
  • Match Time & Stadium: Merker Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Monday, June 24 at 8pm

Albania conceded two goals in each of their previous games at Euro 2024, losing 2-1 against Italy and drawing 2-2 with Croatia. Spain won their first match without conceding, and even though they can make changes for their final fixture having already secured first place in the group, they have strength in depth and should still be able to secure a 2-0 win over Albania.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024
Related Content
Georgia vs Czech Republic: Claim £120 in free bets on Saturday's Euro 2024 game in Group F with BetMGM & William Hill

Georgia vs Czech Republic: Claim £120 in free bets on Saturday's Euro 2024 game in Group F with BetMGM & William Hill

icon
Euro 2024
Georgia vs Czech Republic: Claim £120 in free bets on Saturday's Euro 2024 game in Group F with BetMGM & William Hill
Georgia vs Czech Republic: Claim £120 in free bets on Saturday's Euro 2024 game in Group F with BetMGM & William Hill
icon
Euro 2024
Get £40 in Sky Bet free bets for day five of Royal Ascot
Get £40 in Sky Bet free bets for day five of Royal Ascot
icon
Betting offers
The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds for Ronaldo to have 1+ shots on target
The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds for Ronaldo to have 1+ shots on target
icon
Betting offers
Royal Ascot day five betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
Royal Ascot day five betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
icon
Betting offers