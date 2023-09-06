Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier predictions, betting odds and tips: Czechs could be involved in another high-scoring clash

Where to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers

Serbia v Hungary

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Thursday

Czech Republic v Albania

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bets

Hungary or draw double chance

2pts 11-10 bet365

Over 2.5 goals in Czech Republic v Albania

1pt 13-10 Ladbrokes

Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier predictions

Serbia and Hungary share a close relationship thanks to the 93-mile border between the countries, and Hungarians making the short journey for their Euro 2024 qualifier look unlikely to go home disappointed.

Both teams have seven points in Group G and with two qualification spots up for grabs it’s hard to see another team from the section usurping the pair.

Hungary are yet to concede in their three games but will face a tough test against a Serbian forward line that contains Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic.

However the Magyars have produced some big results in recent years, beating England home and away and also getting the better of Germany in 2022.

They have been beaten in only one of their last ten international matches, a 2-0 loss to Italy, and are worth siding with in the double-chance market to avoid defeat.

Serbia have bounced back after a disappointing World Cup which saw them take a single point from their group games but they have not faced a team of Hungary’s quality since Qatar and may struggle to break them down.

The Czech Republic have made a habit of being involved in high-scoring affairs recently, with seven of their last eight games going over 2.5 goals.

There could be goals again when they host Albania, who can play their part in an entertaining clash.

The visitors have found the net in seven of their last nine matches and with the teams first and second in the group, there will be plenty to play for.

