Scotland v Norway Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips: Scots could sign off with entertaining encounter

Where to watch Scotland v Norway

You can watch Scotland v Norway in Euro 2024 qualifying Group A on Sunday November 19, live on Viaplay Sports 1 at 7.45pm

Scotland v Norway odds

Scotland 6-5

Norway 13-5

Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Scotland v Norway team news

Scotland

Striker Che Adams has joined goalkeeper Angus Gunn and full-backs Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey on the sidelines. Liam Kelly and Zander Clark are vying to start in goal.

Norway

Erling Haaland has been ruled out due to an ankle problem. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is also injured along with striker Alexander Sorloth, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and young forwards Antonio Nusa and Osame Sahraoui.

Scotland v Norway predictions

There should be a celebratory atmosphere at Hampden Park when Scotland's successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign concludes with a home fixture against Norway.

Steve Clarke's men have sealed automatic qualification for next summer's European Championship finals in Germany thanks to a flying start in Group A.

The Scots won their first five qualifiers, including a 2-0 home victory over Spain and a dramatic 2-1 win over Norway in June, when they trailed 1-0 until goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean in the 87th and 89th minutes.

Spain are hot favourites to top the group but Clarke will want a positive result against Norway after a tough run of results for Scotland, who lost 3-1 at home to England in a September friendly.

Last month they were beaten 2-0 by La Roja, having stood firm until the 73rd minute, and lost 4-1 to France in a friendly while last Thursday Lawrence Shankland's late goal earned them a 2-2 draw in a tempestuous qualifying clash in Georgia.

Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored both of Georgia's goals in Tbilisi and superstars Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata and Kylian Mbappe have also breached Scotland's defence in recent fixtures.

With Angus Gunn injured, Clarke's three goalkeeping options – Liam Kelly, Zander Clark and Robby McCrorie – have just three senior caps between them but opponents Norway are missing attacking stars Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth.

Those injuries are a blow to the visitors' hopes of claiming a playoff place, although they have to target maximum points at Hampden so over 2.5 goals looks a decent bet at odds-against.

Scotland's defence is not at full strength with Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey injured and 11 of their last 15 matches have produced at least three goals.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay scored in Georgia, boosting his tally to an impressive seven goals in seven qualifiers, and Aston Villa's John McGinn has found the net in three of his last five club appearances.

Scotland have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine competitive games at home, with the exception a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup playoffs, and the Tartan Army can expect more entertainment from Clarke's charges.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals had been a winning bet in 11 of Scotland's last 15 internationals.

Probable teams

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Kelly; Porteous, McKenna, Cooper; Ralston, Armstrong, McGregor, Taylor; McGinn, McTominay; Shankland

Norway (4-3-3): Dyngeland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Ajer, Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Aursnes; Bobb, Larsen, Elyounoussi

