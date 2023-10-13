Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Magyars to take control in Group G

Where to watch Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ukraine v North Macedonia

Viaplay Sports 2, Saturday 2pm

Hungary v Serbia

Viaplay Sports 1, Saturday 7.45pm

Best bet

Ukraine to win and both teams to score

2pts 3-1 bet365

Hungary

2pts 17-10 Coral, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Ukraine produced an impressive comeback to beat North Macedonia 3-2 in June and they could secure another high-scoring victory in Saturday's reverse fixture.

Both sides have taken seven points from five matches in Group C, the same as second-placed Italy.

However, the Azzurri have played one game less so Ukraine and North Macedonia know it is likely that only victory in Prague will suffice if they are to continue their ambitions of reaching Euro 2024.

Ukraine were pipped by the Azzurri in their latest qualifier, which followed a deserved 1-1 draw with group leaders England in Poland. A replication of their performance levels in those two games should prove too much for North Macedonia, who were beaten 7-0 by the Three Lions.

The Lynxes remain without captain Stefan Ristovski following a dispute with the Macedonian Football Federation and beating Ukraine will be a tough task without him.

Ukraine’s superior quality should tell but both teams have scored in four of their last five games.

North Macedonia have netted in seven of their last eight matches so could get on the scoresheet, albeit in defeat.

Hungary took a big step towards winning Group G with victory over Serbia last month and they look overpriced to follow up on home soil.

The Magyars have won five of their last seven games and can count England and Germany among their recent victims.

Serbia beat Lithuania last time out, but Hungary represent a significant step up in class and a trip to Budapest's Puskas Arena is one many teams rarely relish.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.