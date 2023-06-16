Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips: Martinez to maintain perfect start

Best bets

Portugal & under 3.5 goals v Bosnia

Viaplay Extra, 7.45pm

2pts Evs Boyles

Over 2.5 goals in Belgium v Austria

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm

2pts 10-11 Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Portugal and Belgium are under new management after disappointing World Cup exits with Roberto Martinez having swapped the Red Devils for the Selecao.

Despite failing to guide Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ to an international honour, Martinez has landed another plum job with a star-studded Portuguese outfit who are among the market-leaders for Euro 2024.

The Spaniard has been eased into his new role, starting out with qualifiers against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, which Portugal won by a combined 10-0 scoreline.

But they face a step up in quality when hosting Bosnia-Herzegovina, who recently secured promotion to League A of the Nations League.

However, Bosnia haven’t had much success on the road, recording two away wins in five years, and they look unlikely to become only the second side this century to beat Portugal at home in a Euro qualifier.

Frustrating Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of Portugal’s impressive arsenal is the best they can hope for and there should be enough fire in the bellies of the Dragons to keep the scoreline respectable.

Martinez’s old team Belgium have made a strong start to life under new boss Domenico Tedesco, winning their first two matches, but they face a tricky qualifier at home to Austria.

The Austrians have shown signs of life under coach Ralf Rangnick and top the Group F standings with two wins from two.

They’ve chalked up six goals in those victories and can play their part in a high-scoring clash against a Belgium team who have scored three or more goals in eight straight home European Championship home games.

Belgium will miss injured skipper Kevin de Bruyne but there’s still enough attacking talent in a squad that features Romelu Lukaku and Ligue 1 sensation Lois Openda to expect the Red Devils to flex their attacking muscles in Brussels.

