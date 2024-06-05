Get £60 in Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses + 7-2 boosted odds on England to win (currently @3-1 odds) + key stats & squad details

England have not claimed a major title since 1966 but the stage looks set for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions to end their 58 years of hurt at Euro 2024.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding England's winning prospects as they bid to go one better than at Euro 2020, when they finished runners-up to Italy following a gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat at Wembley.

England were only quarter-finalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but a 2-1 loss to subsequent silver medallists France was far from a disgrace and now their squad looks more complete and cohesive than ever before.

This is a group brimming with attacking talent, with Bayern hotshot Harry Kane spearheading the side and being supplied with some super service from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Manchester City maestro Phil Foden and Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka.

With a top shot-stopper in Jordan Pickford and the leadership qualities of Kyle Walker and Declan Rice, the Three Lions have the right ingredients to go all the way to the final on July 14 and give their nation the long-awaited success they crave.

Unpacking England's Euro 2024 winning odds: what makes them a top pick?

At 3-1 odds, it should come as no surprise to see England coming into Euro 2024 as tournament favourites, with victory from Group C rewarding them with a potentially favourable path all the way to the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

The Three Lions should have few concerns eclipsing the achievements of Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in the group stages and that would set them up nicely as they bid to go one better than when finishing runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020.

Topping the section would see them face a third-placed team in the round of 16 before the runners-up from Group A or B in the quarter-final, which highlights their potential for another deep run. Therefore, their biggest threats before the final are likely to stem from Belgium or France.

Defensive shape and organisation has been a real strength of England under Southgate and they are arguably armed with the best attacking options in the competition, with Kane being their focal point and having strong support from three of Europe's elite in Bellingham, Foden and Saka.

One of England's biggest assets is their strength in depth, especially in midfield and forward areas, and their youth and energy is going to wreak havoc for opposing defences.

England's biggest rivals after the group stage

France - currently @7-2 odds to win with William Hill

France are probably the biggest danger to England in the knockout-stage draw and, while France’s section does seem a little more challenging with the Netherlands also represented in Group D, it’s highly likely that both teams will top their sections and find themselves in a knockout draw after the round of 16. These teams clashed in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup, when Les Bleus toppled England 2-1, and the Three Lions will want their revenge.

Germany - currently @5-1 odds to win with William Hill

While the advantage of playing on home turf bolsters their odds in the markets, once formidable Germany currently languish in 16th place in the FIFA world rankings - a stark contrast to the stature they had after their 2014 World Cup win. The Germans have failed to go beyond the round of 16 in their last three major tournaments and at Euro 2020 they crashed out following a 2-0 defeat to England at Wembley.

England - Key stats & squad details ahead of the Euros

England faced fewer shots than any other nation in qualifying for Euro 2024, allowing only 4.9 efforts per game, while only Belgium and Portugal are considered to have been handed easier draws when you combine the three-group stage rivals for an average Fifa rating.

The Three Lions have been knocking on the door for European Championship glory and the wealth of talent at Southgate's disposal must make them leading candidates once again. Not only is their starting line-up extremely strong, but they have a variety of options that can be called on from the bench if they need to turn a match in their favour.

They boast one of the most prolific forwards in world football in Kane as well as inheriting three of Europe's most promising attacking youngsters in Bellingham, Foden and Saka, all of whom are still 24 or younger.

