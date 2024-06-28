BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

Switzerland v Italy

BBC One, Saturday 5pm

Germany v Denmark

ITV1, Saturday 8pm

Best bets

Remo Freuler to concede two or more fouls

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jamal Musiala to score or assist

2pts 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Joshua Kimmich to score or assist

1pt 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Player props preview

Switzerland vs Italy

The first of the round-of-16 clashes at Euro 2024 looks set to be an ultra-competitive game between Switzerland and Italy.

The Swiss have drawn nine of their last 14 games so this may be a tight affair, especially considering Italy needed a last-gasp equaliser to make it out of their group.

Expect the middle of the park to be a key battleground and as a result Remo Freuler is taken to concede two or more fouls.

The Swiss midfielder has given away seven fouls in three games, the most of any player in his team, and looks likely to be busy against the Azzurri midfield, which sports talented operators Nicolo Barella and Jorginho.

Only England and France have been fouled more than Italy’s 40 in three games and this could be a scrappy affair where Freuler may well be involved throughout.

Germany vs Denmark

Germany have looked like the most coherent attacking force in the tournament, scoring eight times in the group stages.

Jamal Musiala has been crucial to those efforts and he is now favourite to be Young Player of the Tournament after a series of impressive performances.

Having scored twice already, the 21-year-old could have another big say in this last-16 clash against Denmark.

Musiala’s showing at this tournament has not been a bolt from the blue as he registered ten goals and five assists in 20 Bundesliga starts for Bayern Munich this season and the national team’s system plays to his strengths. He is strong in tight spaces and is fancied to score or register an assist once more in this match.

Germany have also made a habit of building down the left side before Toni Kroos hits a long switch of play for Joshua Kimmich to put the ball into the box.

The strategy has seen the right-back record an assist against Scotland and amass the highest expected assists tally of any German player.

England’s goal against Denmark exposed a weakness down the Danish left flank and Kimmich could play a key role for the tournament hosts.

Kimmich has 18 assists and six goals for Germany and could add to that tally in a game where Germany continue to pose a threat in the final third.

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.