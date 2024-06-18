Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match

A number of leading bookmakers have some fantastic free bet offers for the Portugal v Czech Republic Group F match at the 2024 Euros to offer readers up to £420 in free bets. Grab these offers below before Portugal play Czech Republic on Tuesday:

Total: £240

Already have accounts with the above bookmakers? No problem. Here are some more offers that you can claim ahead of the Euros:

Total: £180

BetMGM: Get £60 in free bets for the 2024 Euros

Get £60 in free bets for the Euros with BetMGM here

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Terms & Conditions: New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bet builder bets

Grab £50 in free bet builder bets ahead of the Euro 2024 match between Portugal and Czechia

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Terms & Conditions: New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Sky Bet: Get £40 in free bets for the Euros

Get £40 in Euro 2024 free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only odds of 1/1 or greater. 8 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets only redeemable on football markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Terms & Conditions: NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY ODDS OF 1-1 OR GREATER. 8 X £5 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS ONLY REDEEMABLE ON FOOTBALL MARKETS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY.

Bet365: Bet £10 and Get £30 in Euros free bets

Bet £10 and Get £30 in Euro 2024 Free Bets

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply New offers on a regular basis

New offers on a regular basis Competitive prices on horse racing Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Terms & Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

William Hill: Get £60 in Free Bets for the Euros

Bet £10 and Get £60 in Betting Bonuses

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Terms & Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Portugal vs Czechia match preview

Portugal will be the last of the fancied teams to take to the pitch at Euro 2024 and they will have high expectations when they face Czech Republic in Leipzig.

No team were more impressive in qualifying for the finals in Germany than Roberto Martinez's side as they won all ten of their group games and they have kept nine clean sheets in their last ten competitive games, so it is understandable that hopes are high of that they can repeat the success they enjoyed in France eight years ago.

There are a host of familiar Premier League names in the squad and their greatest international goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, needs no introduction as he heads into his sixth European Championship at the age of 39 having enjoyed a strong first season in Saudi Arabia.

The Czechs have been building some decent form of their own with five straight victories in recent friendlies, although they will perhaps be guarded about paying too much attention to those results as they face a steep step up in class in their opening showdown.

They finished behind Albania in their qualifying group, but they have shown in the past that they are capable of upsetting the odds and the fancied Portuguese will still not be able to take anything for granted as they look to get their campaign off to a winning start.

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet to spend on Portugal vs Czech Republic

Here are the steps that you can follow in order to sign up with any bookmaker and grab your Euro 2024 Free Bets:

Sign up to the bookmaker via any of the sign-up links in this article Click the Sign Up (or similar) button on their homepage Create a username and password Make a qualifying deposit using a card Bet the qualifying minimum amount bet on any sport with odds of x-x or greater Your free bets will be credited once the qualifying bet has settled.

Terms & conditions for your free bets for Portugal vs Czech Republic

It’s worth going through each bookmaker’s Euro 2024 sign-up offer terms and conditions in order to get a better idea of the betting offer. Here are some general terms that you can expect to see:

Register your bookmaker account through the bookmaker website or app using a promo code.

Once your account is registered, using funds from your main account balance place a bet with a minimum stake at minimum required odds to trigger the free bets or bonus offer.

Free bets will be credited as £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.

18+ GambleAware.org

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.