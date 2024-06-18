- More
Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match
Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match
A number of leading bookmakers have some fantastic free bet offers for the Portugal v Czech Republic Group F match at the 2024 Euros to offer readers up to £420 in free bets. Grab these offers below before Portugal play Czech Republic on Tuesday:
- BetMGM: Get £60 in free bets for the Euros
- Paddy Power: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builder Bets
- Sky Bet: Bet £10 Get £40 in Euro 2024 Free Bets
- Bet365: Bet £10 and Get £30 in Euro 2024 Free Bets
- William Hill: Bet £10 and Get £60 in Euro 2024 Betting Bonuses
Total: £240
Already have accounts with the above bookmakers? No problem. Here are some more offers that you can claim ahead of the Euros:
- Betfred: Bet £10, Get £50 in Euro 2024 Free Bets
- Copy Bet: Bet £10, Get £50 in Euro 2024 Free Bets
- BetUK: Bet £10 Get £30 in Euro 2024 Free Bets
- Matchbook: Bet £50 & Get £50 in Euro 2024 free bets
Total: £180
BetMGM: Get £60 in free bets for the 2024 Euros
Get £60 in free bets for the Euros with BetMGM here
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
- Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
Terms & Conditions: New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.
Paddy Power: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bet builder bets
Grab £50 in free bet builder bets ahead of the Euro 2024 match between Portugal and Czechia
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Terms & Conditions: New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Sky Bet: Get £40 in free bets for the Euros
Get £40 in Euro 2024 free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet
£40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet
- Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet
Terms & Conditions: NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY ODDS OF 1-1 OR GREATER. 8 X £5 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS ONLY REDEEMABLE ON FOOTBALL MARKETS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY.
Bet365: Bet £10 and Get £30 in Euros free bets
Bet £10 and Get £30 in Euro 2024 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Terms & Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply
William Hill: Get £60 in Free Bets for the Euros
Bet £10 and Get £60 in Betting Bonuses
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
Terms & Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Portugal vs Czechia match preview
Portugal will be the last of the fancied teams to take to the pitch at Euro 2024 and they will have high expectations when they face Czech Republic in Leipzig.
No team were more impressive in qualifying for the finals in Germany than Roberto Martinez's side as they won all ten of their group games and they have kept nine clean sheets in their last ten competitive games, so it is understandable that hopes are high of that they can repeat the success they enjoyed in France eight years ago.
There are a host of familiar Premier League names in the squad and their greatest international goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, needs no introduction as he heads into his sixth European Championship at the age of 39 having enjoyed a strong first season in Saudi Arabia.
The Czechs have been building some decent form of their own with five straight victories in recent friendlies, although they will perhaps be guarded about paying too much attention to those results as they face a steep step up in class in their opening showdown.
They finished behind Albania in their qualifying group, but they have shown in the past that they are capable of upsetting the odds and the fancied Portuguese will still not be able to take anything for granted as they look to get their campaign off to a winning start.
How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet to spend on Portugal vs Czech Republic
Here are the steps that you can follow in order to sign up with any bookmaker and grab your Euro 2024 Free Bets:
- Sign up to the bookmaker via any of the sign-up links in this article
- Click the Sign Up (or similar) button on their homepage
- Create a username and password
- Make a qualifying deposit using a card
- Bet the qualifying minimum amount bet on any sport with odds of x-x or greater
- Your free bets will be credited once the qualifying bet has settled.
Terms & conditions for your free bets for Portugal vs Czech Republic
It’s worth going through each bookmaker’s Euro 2024 sign-up offer terms and conditions in order to get a better idea of the betting offer. Here are some general terms that you can expect to see:
- Register your bookmaker account through the bookmaker website or app using a promo code.
- Once your account is registered, using funds from your main account balance place a bet with a minimum stake at minimum required odds to trigger the free bets or bonus offer.
- Free bets will be credited as £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.
- 18+ GambleAware.org
Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Portugal to win 2-0 vs Czech Republic at 6-1 odds and get a £60 free bet with BetMGM
- Euro 2024 betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 4-1 double plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Dan Childs: Frustrated Foden is playing for his place
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Portugal to win 2-0 vs Czech Republic at 6-1 odds and get a £60 free bet with BetMGM
- Euro 2024 betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 4-1 double plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Dan Childs: Frustrated Foden is playing for his place