Player of the Tournament tips & predictions for Euro 2024: Mbappe, Kane odds + grab a £40 free bet

Best bets for Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament

Euro 2024 is all about collective glory and national pride, but some of the stars on show will undoubtedly appreciate the kudos that comes with being named Player of the Tournament and use it as motivation to drive their team to success.

The inaugural winner, Germany defender Matthias Sammer (1996) and Italy's penalty shootout hero from Euro 2020, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, are the outliers in the roll of honour. With midfielders and forwards usually favoured, it might be sensible to favour attacking players.

This award also tends to be announced after the final, with Antoine Griezmann, a runner-up with France in 2016, the only player to have won it without his team lifting the trophy.

Griezmann will be desperate to add a Euros winner's medal to his World Cup one but his compatriot Kylian Mbappe and England captain Harry Kane look like the players to beat.

Best bet to win 2024 Euro Player of the Tournament

Kylian Mbappe Euro 2024 - Player of the Tournament @6-1



Kylian Mbappe is a player for the big occasion, netting a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final, and has unfinished business at the Euros, having missed the crucial penalty as France lost to Switzerland in a shootout in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

The best player set to take the field this summer, Les Bleus' skipper could be an inspirational force as they eye their country's third European title.

Outsider pick to win 2024 Euro Player of the Tournament

Kai Havertz Euro 2024 - Player of the Tournament @25-1



Still not universally adored, Kai Havertz took time to settle after moving from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer of 2023 but became a key player for the Gunners in their unsuccessful Premier League title bid.

Havertz is expected to occupy a false-nine role in the Germany attack similar to the one he starred in at the Emirates. His ability to create and score goals makes him an outsider to follow.

Other contenders to win 2024 Euro Player of the Tournament

Harry Kane Euro 2024 - Player of the Tournament @11-1

Harry Kane could have been handed the award ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma had England not fallen to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 and may feel he has a point to prove, having again failed to win a major trophy in his first season at Bayern Munich.

A consistent major tournament performer, the England skipper could inspire his side in the country where he now plays his club football.

Jude Bellingham Euro 2024 - Player of the Tournament @10-1

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a magnificent first season at Real Madrid and after three substitute appearances at Euro 2020, he excelled for England at the last World Cup.

There are doubts about how Gareth Southgate may choose to use him but Bellingham takes everything in his stride, and his customary eye-catching performances will make it hard for the judging panel to miss him.

Toni Kroos Euro 2024 - Player of the Tournament @14-1

Toni Kroos has been tempted out of international retirement to represent his homeland at Euro 2024 before hanging up his boots for both club and country.

The midfielder was part of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup and has arguably bucked the trend among his contemporaries by retiring on his own terms while still at the very top.

Kroos' first touch and passing range is the best of anyone in his position and he would be a popular choice should Die Mannschaft progress to the latter stages.

