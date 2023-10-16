Northern Ireland v Slovenia predictions, betting odds and tips: Slovenia can take the points in Belfast

Where to watch Northern Ireland v Slovenia

Northern Ireland v Slovenia team news

Northern Ireland

Paddy McNair picked up a needless yellow card against San Marino on Saturday, meaning he is unavailable for this game as it was his third booking in qualifying.

Slovenia

Matjaz Kek should have a full-strength side at his disposal, although there are some doubts about the fitness of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko who was withdrawn on the hour mark in their match against Finland on Saturday after sustaining a first-half head injury.

Northern Ireland v Slovenia predictions

Northern Ireland have managed just two wins, both against minnows San Marino, from their seven Euro 2024 qualifiers and have since been eliminated from the competition, meaning they are playing only for pride in Belfast.

In contrast, Slovenia travel to Windsor Park with plenty to play for as they sit top of Group H knowing a win followed by any points in their remaining two games would see them through to next summer's finals in Germany.

The reverse fixture saw Matjaz Kek's side triumph 4-2 and they go into this match after two victories, against San Marino and Finland, that saw them score seven without reply.

Michael O'Neill, who is in his second stint as Northern Ireland manager, will be hoping his team give the home fans something to cheer about, but he may struggle to achieve that against a well-drilled Slovenia side.

In fact, O'Neill's side are yet to net a home goal in qualifying against a nation other than hapless San Marino, who have shipped 24 in seven matches. So the chances of Northern Ireland scoring even one goal against a side with the best defensive record in the section look slim at best.

With the visitors having tallied 16 goals in their seven qualifiers, it's likely that they will notch at least a couple of times against their deflated hosts.

Slovenia, following two wins and with aspirations of topping the group, look set to add to Northern Ireland's misery in Belfast.

Key stat

Slovenia, with 16 goals in qualifying, are the highest-scoring team in Group H.

