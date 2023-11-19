Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Azzurri to show their class

Where to watch Monday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ukraine v Italy

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Monday

Albania v Faroe Islands

Viaplay Online, 7.45pm Monday

Best bets

Italy

2pts 10-11 Hills

Albania to win to nil

2pts 3-4 BoyleSports, Hills

Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

With England confirmed as Group C winners, second-placed Italy and third-placed Ukraine face off on Monday evening with the section's other automatic qualification spot up for grabs.

The two nations are locked together on 13 points, although the Azzurri have the advantage thanks to their 2-1 win in September's reverse fixture which affords them the head-to-head edge.

The European champions have made hard work of a qualification but Luciano Spalletti, who replaced Roberto Mancini as head coach in September, has led them to three victories from their last four games and Friday's 5-2 triumph over North Macedonia moved them ahead of Ukraine.

Ukraine are the home side but this fixture is being staged at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, so even though they are sure to be well supported, the hosts' home advantage is diminished to some extent.

Italy were deserving winners when these teams met in September, while they were better than the bare result in the 3-1 loss to England in October, and they should make their class count to seal qualification.

Albania have already qualified but can make sure they top the Group E with a win to nil over the Faroe Islands.

The hosts have won their last five matches at Tirana's Arena Kombetare without conceding a goal while their visitors have scored just twice in claiming one point from seven qualifying matches.

