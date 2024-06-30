- More
liveEuro 2024 LIVE: England v Slovakia updates, tips and betting insight
Summary
- Euro 2024 last 16: England v Slovakia, 5pm KO
- Under-fire England topped Group C on five points
- Kobbie Mainoo comes in for Conor Gallagher in England's only change
- Pre-match odds: 4-9 England, 100-30 draw, 17-2 Slovakia
Kick-off in Gelsenkirchen!
National anthems done and the game is underway in Gelsenkirchen! The winners of this tie will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
Which England team will turn up today? I'll be on hand throughout the game to bring you in-play tips and betting analysis. Let's go!
England are 2-5 to win, the draw is 3-1 and Slovakia are 8-1.
Who leads the way in shots for England and Slovakia at Euro 2024?
If you're assembling a Bet Builder, firstly remember to check out James Milton's picks : Bet builder tips and predictions for England vs Slovakia.
Secondly, here is a look at the starters leading the way for shots in the England and Slovakia camps.
England
Harry Kane - 8 (3 on target)
Phil Foden - 7 (2 on target)
Bukayo Saka - 3 (0 on target)
Slovakia
Juraj Kucka - 8 (2 on target)
Lukas Haraslin - 6 (4 on target)
David Strelec - 5 (1 on target)
Paddy Power offering 35-1 for England to qualify
Pass masters Rice and Lobotka in action
Two pass masters go up against each other in this match. Declan Rice is 5/6 with bet365 to make 71 passes or more against Slovakia, while Napoli ace Stanislav Lobotka is 5/6 to make 46 passes or more with the same firm.
Pre-match tip: Keep an eye on Haraslin
Lukas Haraslin to have a shot on target (10/11 with Paddy Power)
Time for the first tip of the afternoon and I think Lukas Haraslin is worth backing to steer an effort on target.
Slovakia are a more attacking side than any of the teams England faced in Group C and winger Haraslin managed two shots in each of Slovakia's group games against Belgium, Ukraine and Romania.
Southgate does not expect Slovakia to just sit back
Asked why he has stuck with the same core of players throughout Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate said: "Those players over a period of time have proved to be our best. We saw signs that the attacking play was starting to come together both in the last game and on the training pitch in the last few days.
"But we also have good players on the bench to be able to change things."
Southgate also expects Slovakia to play attacking football against England and there is reason to believe that will be the case. Slovakia managed 37 shots during the group stage - nine more than England.
Both teams to score is 11-8 and over 2.5 goals is priced at 8-11.
Team news - Mainoo starts for England
Those hoping for a radical overhaul of the England lineup will be disappointed.
No 3-4-3s or anything fancy from Gareth Southagte. Kobbie Mainoo comes in for Conor Gallagher in midfield but the Three Lions are otherwise unchanged.
England team to play Slovakia (4-3-3) : Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.
6-1 Bet Builder for England vs Slovakia
If this evening's game is anything like England's group matches, it could be hard to stay awake but for those looking to make things more interesting, have a look at James Milton's 6-1 Bet Builder tip for the clash in Gelsenkirchen.
Read the full Bet Builder preview: Bet builder tips and predictions for England vs Slovakia
Latest England outright odds: Three Lions 7-2 to lift the trophy
Despite some underwhelming performances in the group stage, England are expected to ease past Slovakia this evening.
Check out the latest betting for their tournament progression…
To reach quarter-finals - 1-6
To reach semi-finals - 4-6
To reach the final - 6-4
To win Euro 2024 - 7-2
How far do you think England will get at Euro 2024 based on what you have seen so far? If you want to share any thoughts, do get in touch via liveblog@racingpost.com.
England vs Slovakia preview
I'll be on hand with some in-play tips throughout the match this evening but if you haven't already, be sure to check out James Milton's pearls of wisdom in the Racing Post Sport betting preview for England vs Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.
Read our full preview : England vs Slovakia prediction, betting tips and odds + get 35-1 for England to qualify with Paddy Power
Get 35-1 for England to qualify with Paddy Power
Who will start for the Three Lions?
To win a major tournament you need luck on your side and England have already had their fair share at Euro 2024.
Despite underwhelming draws with Denmark and Slovenia, England finished top of Group C with five points and have landed in the softer half of the draw, avoiding Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium in their segment.
But this is no time for complacency and everyone seems to have their own view on how Gareth Southgate should set England up in the knockout stage - should Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka remain on the flanks? Is Kobbie Mainoo the man to solve England's midfield conundrum?
So many questions… let's hope England provide some answers this evening.
Latest match odds: England 4-9, Slovakia 17-2, Draw 100-30
To qualify: England 1-5, Slovakia 9-2
Welcome to the Racing Post Sport Live Blog for England vs Slovakia
I am Liam Flin, a football tipster here at Racing Post Sport, and over the next few hours I will be running this live betting blog for England vs Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024.
This blog will be your ultimate betting companion for this evening's match featuring the latest odds, betting analysis and in-play tips.
Teams will be announced at 4pm BST, one hour before kick-off, but what changes can we expect to see from Gareth Southgate?