Kick-off in Gelsenkirchen!

Asked why he has stuck with the same core of players throughout Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate said: "Those players over a period of time have proved to be our best. We saw signs that the attacking play was starting to come together both in the last game and on the training pitch in the last few days.

"But we also have good players on the bench to be able to change things."

Southgate also expects Slovakia to play attacking football against England and there is reason to believe that will be the case. Slovakia managed 37 shots during the group stage - nine more than England.

Both teams to score is 11-8 and over 2.5 goals is priced at 8-11.