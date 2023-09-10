Latvia v Wales predictions, betting odds and tips: Welsh can edge tight contest

Where to watch Latvia v Wales

Latvia v Wales team news

Latvia

Goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors has pulled out of the squad. Raivis Jurkovskis and key striker Vladislavs Gutkovskis are also injured.

Wales

Joe Morrell serves the first game of a two-match ban for his red card against Turkey. Tom Lockyer and Dan James are also missing for the Welsh.

Latvia v Wales predictions

Welsh football fans have enjoyed a golden era, relatively speaking, over the past decade with an unforgettable run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 followed by a last-16 exit at Euro 2020 and a first World Cup finals appearance in 64 years.

However, their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are slim after June's damaging defeats to Armenia and Turkey so it is imperative that Rob Page's men complete a Group D double over lowly Latvia.

Friday's 1-1 draw between Turkey and Armenia, who are likely to be scrapping it out with Wales for second place in the section behind Croatia, was a boost for the Welsh and they are 1-2 to take maximum points from their trip to Riga.

Those odds may seem unappealing considering that Page's side have won only two of their last 16 internationals, both at home and both by a 1-0 margin.

The first of those successes came against Ukraine in the World Cup playoff final when Wales were largely outplayed but clinched a place in Qatar thanks to a deflected free-kick from Gareth Bale.

The former Real Madrid icon notched the only Welsh goal of a disappointing World Cup campaign from the penalty spot against the USA and Wales have scored just four times in five games since Bale's retirement.

A late equaliser from Nathan Broadhead earned them a creditable 1-1 draw in Croatia on matchday one before Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of their home game against Latvia in March.

Another low-scoring victory for Page's side looks the most likely outcome in Riga and the odds-against about Wales winning to nil is worth a bet.

Latvia have lost their first four games, including a 5-0 defeat to Croatia on Friday when they had five attempts at goal to their hosts' 28.

Their already limited attacking threat is reduced by the injury to Vladislavs Gutkovskis, who scored five goals in six Nations League matches last year.

Wales were hampered by red cards for Moore and Joe Morrell in their June defeats to Armenia and Turkey.

However, after a solid display in Thursday's friendly stalemate with South Korea, a more disciplined display should yield a much-needed win for Wales in Latvia.

Key stat

Latvia have lost their last five matches, conceding 14 goals

Probable teams

Latvia (4-4-2): Purins; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra, Sorokins; Jaunzems, Emsis, Tobers, Ciganiks; Uldrikis, J Ikaunieks

Wales (5-3-2): Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, B Davies, Williams; Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson; Johnson, Moore

