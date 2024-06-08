Get a £60 Euro 2024 free bet on Harry Kane to win top goalscorer (currently at 5-1 odds) from William Hill

William Hill are offering an £60 free bet & betting bonus on the 2024 Euros , which you can grab here

Harry Kane is the best striker in world football and coming off another record-breaking season, the England striker will be aiming to add the Euro 2024 top goalscorer title to his collection. Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and is England's all-time highest goalscorer, having netted 62 times in 89 appearances for the Three Lions at the time of writing.

The 30-year-old also won the Golden Shoe as Europe's top goalscorer this season after netting 36 Bundesliga goals since moving to Bayern Munich and will be hungry for silverware after he failed to win any in his first season with the Bavarians.

England are favourites to win Euro 2024 and if they do, they will need some big performances from their captain and talisman, who has been so crucial to their success since making his national team debut in 2015.

With the hopes of a nation on his shoulders, Kane could be the man to fire England to glory and their first major trophy since 1966. If he does so he looks like a major contender in the race to be top goalscorer at the tournament.

Harry Kane's Euro 2024 Top Goalscorer odds, predictions: betting analysis & key statistics

Harry Kane is England's all-time leading scorer and he only seems to be getting better. The striker netted 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season and has also been in good goalscoring form for his country, netting nine times in nine games for the Three Lions in 2024 at the time of writing.

The England captain netted four times at Euro 2020 and is his country's penalty-taker, so he may get plenty of opportunities to add to his tally. A relatively soft group, facing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia should also provide plenty of opportunities for the former Tottenham man to rack up goals.

Kane netted only twice in Qatar for the last World Cup and will be desperate to improve on his total from that tournament. His six goals in six games at the 2018 World Cup was enough to take the Golden Boot at that tournament, proving he has the credentials to repeat the trick this time around.

With attacking stars such as Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham likely to feature alongside Kane, it is not hard to see why England are fancied to go far at the tournament. Kane's heading ability also makes him a danger from set-pieces and in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier England have real specialists in that regard.

Kane's attacking talents alone are enough to see why he could win top goalscorer but when surrounded by the supporting cast that Gareth Southgate has at his disposal, the case becomes even stronger.

