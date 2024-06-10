Get a £50 Euro 2024 free bet on Kevin De Bruyne to win Player of the Tournament (currently at 20-1 odds)



Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets on the 2024 Euros , which you can grab here .

Belgium will feel they have a genuine chance to secure a first major title when they head to Euro 2024 this summer, and midfield star Kevin De Bruyne is the man who holds the key to their chances.

The Red Devils are currently third in FIFA’s world rankings and are unbeaten since former Schalke and RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco took charge - with eight wins and four draws after 12 games.

Belgium should have little trouble in getting out of Euro 2024 Group E, having been drawn alongside Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania, and they will feel they are a match for anyone in the knockout stages.

A ‘Golden Generation’ cycle is coming to an end for this Belgium squad and Euro 2024 perhaps represents their last big chance to secure some international silverware.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard and Axel Witsel will all have important roles to play for Belgium this summer - but the biggest star among their ranks is skipper and Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne and he stands out as the clear Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament contender within their squad at odds of 20-1.

Get £50 in free bet builder bets on De Bruyne to win Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Euros with Paddy Power here (currently @20-1 odds)

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet for Kevin De Bruyne to win Player of the Tournament

Paddy Power are offering £50 in Euro 2024 bet builder free bets , so there’s no better time to sign up and bet on Kevin De Bruyne to bag the Euro 2024 Best Player of the Tournament.

We'll walk you through the steps to join and grab your £50 in free bet builder bets from Paddy Power:

Head over to Paddy Power through this sign-up link Click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a minimum £10 bet on any sport with odds of 1.5 (1-2) or greater You’ll receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets in the form of £10x5 bet tokens, which will be valid for 90 days.

Terms & conditions for your Paddy Power Euro 2024 free bet

Here are the terms and conditions for the Kevin De Bruyne Euro 2024 sign-up offer:

New Customer offer.

Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled.

Rewards valid for 90 days.

Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify.

T&Cs apply .

Please Gamble Responsibly.

Kevin De Bruyne's Euro 2024 player of the tournament odds, predictions: betting tips & key statistics

Kevin De Bruyne missed a huge chunk of the Premier League season due to injury but Manchester City’s loss could prove to be Belgium’s gain this summer.

De Bruyne, who is priced at 20-1 with Paddy Power to win the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award, managed just 18 league appearances for City and 22 in all competitions so he should come into the tournament fresh. The 32-year-old also featured in his side’s final 10 games of the season, which should ease any concerns regarding a potential injury hangover.

Despite his limited involvement, De Bruyne still posted some impressive stats for City with 10 assists and four goals in the Premier League. He raised his output in cup competitions with two goals and two assists in just two Champions League outings, and he averaged an assist per game in domestic cup tournaments.

That bodes well for Belgium and anyone planning to use their Euro 2024 free bets on De Bruyne being named as the Player of the Tournament - and over the course of his career he has consistently done the business for his country.

De Bruyne averages just over a goal every four games for Belgium with 26 in total in 99 appearances, making him the second highest scorer in their Euro 2024 squad. His key strength, however, as his country’s creative force and most of their attacking play goes through him.

The midfield playmaker has 33 assists in total for Belgium but his output increases in both goals and assists in tournament play.

At the last World Cup in Qatar, De Bruyne had two goals and two assists in six games and at the last European Championships he had two assists and one goal in four games as Belgium reached the last eight. The majority of De Bruyne’s goals have come in competitive games as well as just five of his 26 have come in friendly fixtures.

These stats indicate De Bruyne raises his levels for the big occasions and as this summer’s tournament in Germany one of his last chances for international honours while he is still in his prime he will be keen to make as big an impact as possible.

De Bruyne is a two-time Premier League Player of the Season award winner and if Belgium do go all the way in Germany it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him pick up the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament prize to add to his impressive list of individual accolades.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.