Get a £40 Euro 2024 free bet on France to win (currently at 4-1 odds) + key stats & squad details

Beaten finalists at the last World Cup, France are the general second favourites for glory in Germany.

Les Bleus lost in the last 16 at Euro 2020 but have an otherwise phenomenal major tournament record under Didier Deschamps.

After taking the job in 2012, the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000-winning captain guided a young side to the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup, losing to eventual champions Germany.

They then lost the Euro 2016 final as hosts to Portugal before winning the 2018 World Cup and subsequently finished as runners-up in Qatar.

France beat Euro 2024 Group D rivals the Netherlands home and away in qualifying and their previous efforts suggest they should really challenge this summer.

Unpacking France's Euro 2024 winning odds: what makes them a top pick?

At 4-1 odds generally, France are second favourites to win the 2024 Euros and are unlikely to have many issues in Group D.

They open their campaign against Austria before facing the Netherlands, whom they outclassed in qualifying and conclude the pool stages by taking on the side they beat in the last 16 in Qatar, Poland.

France should cruise through and possess a degree of talent that suggests they have no reason to fear any of their rivals in the knockout stage.

Deschamps' captain Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot in Qatar and scored nine times in qualifying.

The 25-year-old will want to make amends after missing the decisive penalty in his team's last-16 defeat to Switzerland.

Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann provide a more than able supporting cast in attack, while France also have class throughout their midfield and if selected, William Saliba could excel in defence.

France's biggest rivals after the group stage

England - currently @10-3 odds to win with Sky Bet

With France likely to top Group D, they should have too much for the Group F runners-up in the round of 16 and potentially Belgium in the last eight. They could then meet England in the last four, the team they beat 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. There remain doubts over Gareth Southgate's side's ability to win the big games and the French may have a psychological edge.

Germany - currently @9-2 odds to win with Sky Bet

Germany's recent tournament record is poor but they have looked refreshed under Julian Nagelsmann and beat France in a friendly in March. Die Mannschaft could well reach the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on June 14, with playing on home turf only bolstering their chances.

France - key stats & squad details ahead of the Euros

Didier Deschamps has selected an excellent squad, with Mike Maignan established as Hugo Lloris' successor in goal and depth ahead of him in defence, midfield and attack.

Raphael Varane has retired but Saliba has the potential to be just as good in defence, while the Real Madrid duo of Aurelien Tchouameni, if passed fit, and Eduardo Camavinga glide around the midfield.

France scored 29 goals in qualifying and conceded only three times.

Those numbers demonstrate the French squad's balance and with Mbappe up front, they could be the team to beat.

