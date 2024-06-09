Get a £30 Euro 2024 free bet on Portugal to win (currently at 8-1 odds) + key stats & squad details

Portugal won the Euros in 2016 and will be hoping to repeat the trick to lift the Euro 2024 crown in Germany this summer.

The Iberians breezed through Euro 2024 qualifying, winning all ten of their games, and have now been victorious in 11 of their 12 matches under new manager Roberto Martinez. The former Everton boss could not inspire Belgium's golden generation to win any silverware but he will be hoping to put that right when he leads his new side out at Euro 2024 this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo may well be playing in his last major tournament and their talisman would love to go out on a high by winning his second major trophy with his national team. Portugal also have a core of their squad that is now in their prime with stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias all at the peak of their powers.

Youngsters such as Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Joao Neves could also have a big say in what looks like a well-balanced squad coming into this summer's Euro 2024.

Unpacking Portugal's Euro 2024 winning odds: what makes them a top pick?

At 8-1, Portugal are among the most fancied teams at this year's Euro 2024 and it is not hard to see why. The team won this tournament eight years ago and have a squad littered with top level Premier League talent such as Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto and Joao Palhinha.

Roberto Martinez also has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal, with Rafael Leao, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos all possible options to feature for his team at Euro 2024.

The Iberians fell short against Morocco at the World Cup but have been in rock-solid form since. Portugal cruised through qualifying, winning all ten of their games by an aggregate score of 36-2. Cristiano Ronaldo was among the top scorers in qualification, netting ten times, and he has scored 30 goals in 33 games in all competitions for his Saudi side Al Nassr.

Portugal also have a balanced squad with defence a strength of this side, who conceded just twice in ten games during Euro 2024 qualifying.

They also have a relatively straightforward group to contend with, their Group F rivals all ranked outside of the top 35 in the world according to FIFA - Czech Republic (36), Turkey (40) and Georgia (75). Martinez's side should be able to get off to a comfortable start to Euro 2024.

Portugal's biggest rivals after the group stage

France - currently @4-1 odds to win with BetUK

Portugal met France in the 2016 Euros final, coming out on top after extra-time following a dogged performance, and could be on a collision course with Les Bleus again if they progress to the final. Didier Deschamps' men or England look the likeliest to reach the final from the other half of the draw.

Germany - currently @11-2 odds to win with BetUK

With home support behind them there has been a lot of support in the market for Germany in recent months but they will need to put some disappointing recent results behind them. The hosts have lost to Turkey, Colombia and Poland in the last 12 months so manager Julian Nagelsmann faces a tough task to whip this squad into shape.

Portugal - key stats & squad details ahead of the Euros

Portugal clearly have a talented squad for this year's Euros, as they demonstrated when they won all ten of their qualifiers. Bruno Fernandes' tally of eight assists was the most of any player in qualifying and his team put up a number of impressive statistics in their dominant qualification campaign.

The Iberians averaged 8.1 shots on target per game while they conceded an average of just 1.8 shots on target per 90 minutes. Expect to see a dangerous front three of Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva.

Behind them the midfield is likely to consist of Joao Palhinha, who averaged 4.6 tackles per game in the Premier League this season, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha. Diogo Costa looks like being first-choice in goal, while Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo are likely to operate as full-backs. Central defence will most likely see Ruben Dias partnered by either Goncalo Inacio or Pepe.

Overall this squad looks well-balanced with a number of attacking options that can cause teams plenty of issues and a tempting suggestion to back when making use ofo this great new-customer offer.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.