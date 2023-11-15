Georgia v Scotland Euro 2024 qualifier predictions, betting odds & tips: Tartan Army could be frustrated

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Georgia v Scotland match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Georgia v Scotland

You can watch Georgia v Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifier on November 16th, live on Viaplay Sports 1 at 5pm on Thursday.

Match prediction & best bet

Georgia or draw double chance

1pt 7-10 BoyleSports, Hills

Georgia v Scotland odds

Georgia 5-2

Scotland 6-5

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Georgia v Scotland team news

Georgia

The hosts are without Basel midfielder Gabriel Sigua (unspecified injury) and Copenhagen defender Davit Khochalava (knee).

Scotland

Andy Robertson (dislocated shoulder), Aaron Hickey, Kieran Tierney (both hamstring), Che Adams (groin) and Elliot Anderson (back) are all out of contention.

Georgia v Scotland predictions

Scotland's qualification for Euro 2024 was confirmed last month but their chances of finishing top of Group A are set to be damaged by a failure to defeat Georgia in Tbilisi.

Steve Clarke's side have put together an excellent campaign, highlighted by a memorable 2-0 triumph over Spain at Hampden Park.

They remain level on points with Spain and hold an unassailable five-point lead over third-placed Norway, who have one game remaining.

Qualifying with two games to spare is a superb achievement and it is probably just as well because the Scots are approaching the November schedule with a depleted squad.

The wingback positions have been Scotland's greatest strength in recent years but they could be an area of weakness against the Georgians because Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey are among the absentees.

Clarke will do his best to put out a competitive side but the defensive rejig presents Georgia with an opportunity to put a third win on the board.

The Georgians are in fourth place with seven points from six games and remain in the Euro 2024 qualification hunt, having earned a place in next year's playoffs.

Willy Sagnol's side suffered a 7-1 loss at home to Spain in September, but they have been competitive in all of their other matches and have an outside chance of challenging Norway for third place.

Georgia have lost just one of their last ten home games, including an eye-catching 2-0 success at home to Sweden at the end of World Cup qualifying, and they possess the firepower to cause problems for Scotland's understrength back-line.

Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the star man, having established himself as a top-class performer on the Serie A and Champions League stages, and he should be well-supported by Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze, who has scored three of Georgia's nine goals in the group.

Over many years Georgia have been a team with some decent individual players who have failed to realise their potential.

However, they have showed signs of progress by climbing from League D to League B in the Nations League and the next step for them would be to qualify for a major tournament.

Sagnol's side will be keen to take as much positivity as possible into next year's playoffs and they look a shade overpriced to earn at least point against Scotland.

Key stat

Georgia have avoided defeat in nine of their last ten home games.

Probable teams

Georgia (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Lochoshvili; Mamuchashvili, Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Kochorashvili, Azarovi; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Kelly; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Patterson, McTominay, McGregor, Taylor; Christie, McGinn; Dykes.

