Finland v Northern Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Finnish defence should stand firm

Finland v Northern Ireland team news

Finland

Left-back Jere Uronen is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up and striker Benjamin Kallman could lead the line.

Northern Ireland

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is injured and Shea Charles is suspended after his red card against Slovenia. Paddy McNair returns from a ban but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane and Brad Lyons have withdrawn from the squad.

Finland v Northern Ireland predictions

Northern Ireland have had a tough Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Group H with all six of their points, and five of their seven goals, coming in home and away wins over minnows San Marino.

Although Michael O'Neill's men have not been outclassed by section rivals Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan and Slovenia, losing five of their eight group games by a 1-0 scoreline.

Their struggles in front of goal may continue on their trip to Finland however, who are bound for the playoffs after a run of three straight defeats dashed their hopes of qualifying automatically for next summer's finals.

Like Northern Ireland, the Finns' matches tend to be tight, low-scoring affairs and all three of the goals they conceded in recent home defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan came in the 77th minute or later.

Under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 16 of Finland's last 20 internationals and, with Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky between the sticks, they are worth backing to win to nil against a Northern Ireland side short of attacking quality.

Probable teams

Finland (4-3-3): Hradecky; Jensen, Hoskonen, Ivanov; Soiri, Kairinen, Kamara, Hakans; Pukki, Kallman, Taylor

Northern Ireland (4-5-1): Hazard; Hume, McNair, Ballard, Lewis; Smyth, Thompson, Saville, Price, Taylor; Magennis

