Euro 2024 Spain vs France betting offer: get 50-1 boosted odds for Maignan to make one or more saves

The first of this week’s eagerly anticipated Euro 2024 semi-finals pairs two former European champions in Spain and France. But which nation will win and keep their dreams alive by progressing to the final?

You can get involved in the action with Betfair who are offering a huge 50-1 odds boost for Mike Maignan to make one or more saves during the Spain vs France match. Click any link on this page to register an account , deposit funds and grab this enhanced odds betting offer.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 - England To Commit 1+ Foul, England v Netherlands ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+.

Looking for expert advice on how to use your Betfair 50-1 odds boost? Keep reading for our Spain vs France Euro 2024 semi-final preview and predictions, including a pick at great odds.

Spain vs France preview

Spain and France face off for a place in the final and another competitive match is guaranteed. Both teams needed extra time or penalties to make it this far, but the Spanish and French dug deep to get the desired result.

The team news coming out of both camps show France boast a clean bill of health ahead of their semi-final. Spain must set up without three influential players with Danny Carvajal, Robin Le Normand and Pedri missing through injury or suspension.

Spain vs France prediction

Neither nation was particularly impressive in the previous round and those three missing players could take the edge off Spain when they need it most. The Spanish has relied on a solid defence and now that’s weakened, it’ll be interesting to see how they react. Will those called into action plug the gap?

France have an impressive attack and we fancy them to score and make things difficult for their big-name opponents. Take both teams to score and then sit back and enjoy the show, hoping Spain vs France lives up to the pre-game hype.

Both teams to score @23-20 with Betfair .

Why bet on the 2024 Euros with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power market-leading odds

Paddy Power consistently offers some of the best prices on bets across the board. A quick comparison using any reputable betting odds comparison tool will often show that Paddy Power leads the market, particularly for key matches and events. This ensures that you're getting great value every time you place a bet.





Paddy Power promotions and specials

At Paddy Power, you can enhance your betting experience with a variety of promotions and special offers, such as profit boosts, cashback options, and enhanced odds. These deals are regularly updated and can be found under the promotions tab on both the Paddy Power website and app. Always check the latest offers to maximize your potential returns.

Euro 2024 betting FAQs

What betting offers are available for Euro 2024?

Various betting offers are available for Euro 2024, including enhanced odds, free bets, risk-free bets, and promotions on specific markets or matches.

How do I find the best Euro 2024 betting offers?

You can find the best Euro 2024 betting offers by visiting bookmakers' websites, searching for offers on Google, checking sports betting forums, or following betting-related social media accounts for updates on promotions.

What types of betting offers can I expect for Euro 2024?

Betting promotions for Euro 2024 may include enhanced odds on tournament winners, top goalscorers, or specific match outcomes, as well as free bet offers and cashback promotions.

Are there any special offers for new customers during Euro 2024?

Yes, many bookmakers offer special promotions for new customers during Euro 2024, such as welcome bonuses or enhanced odds for first-time bets.

Can existing customers also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, existing customers can also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers, as bookmakers often provide promotions for both new and existing users throughout the tournament.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.