Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions, betting odds and tips: Resurgent Romania can remain unbeaten

Romania missed out on a place at Euro 2020 but they are faring much better in qualification for next summer's finals and can maintain their unbeaten status in Group I with a home win over Israel in Bucharest.

Since Edward Iordanescu was appointed as head coach in January 2022, Romania have enjoyed a noticeable upturn in fortunes. Iordanescu's side have lost just one of their last eight matches and have taken eight points from four Euro 2024 qualifiers despite playing three of their four matches on the road.

In their most recent outing, Romania came from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw away to sectional leaders Switzerland, and they should be confident of beating third-placed Israel, who are a point below them.

Israel have had an easier group schedule to date but made hard work of victories away to Belarus (2-1) and at home to Andorra (2-1) in June.

Alon Hazan's side were beaten 3-0 in Switzerland earlier in the campaign and could be exposed on another difficult road trip.

Sweden have plenty of catching up to do in Group F, but they can make the best possible start to their retrieval mission by registering a high-scoring victory over Estonia in Tallinn.

Defeats at home to Belgium and away to Austria mean the Swedes do not have much margin for error. However, they have also thumped Azerbaijan 5-0 during qualifying and their star studded attack, which features Premier League stars Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski, should flourish against an Estonian side who have taken just one point from three games.

