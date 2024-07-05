Euro 2024 betting offer: Grab £50 in free bet builder bets for Netherlands vs Türkiye

The Netherlands return to action on Saturday evening when they meet Turkey in a Euro 2024 quarter-final that kicks off at 8pm in Berlin.

The Dutch are potential Euro 2024 champions, but face a Turkish side who are on a great run of form and fresh from a dramatic 2-1 last-16 win over Austria on Tuesday.

Netherlands vs Türkiye Euro quarter-final match preview

The Netherlands bagged their place in the last eight with a convincing 3-0 win over Romania on Tuesday. It was a game the Oranje were favourites to win, but they deserve credit for getting the job done in style. There may be plenty more to come from the Netherlands, and we should see them continue to move through the gears on Saturday.

However, Turkey have been one of the surprise packages of the summer so far. They impressed in qualifying and have been fantastic in Germany, beating Georgia, the Czech Republic and Austria. Turkey enjoy ripping up the script and beating the big names so the Dutch will not be taking them lightly.

Netherlands vs Türkiye quarter-final match prediction

Both teams to score and Netherlands to win @11-5 with Paddy Power

This is a meeting of two skilled, ambitious and determined nations who now have their eyes on the semi-finals, but there’s room for just one of them in the next round. Will that be the Netherlands or Turkey? Picking winners hasn't always been easy at Euro 2024, but the promotions and free bets available on this page will give you a better chance of making a profit.

How should you use your new-customer promotion on the Netherlands vs Turkey match?

These teams last met in a World Cup qualifier in 2021 when the Netherlands eased to a stunning 6-1 victory. That emphatic win ended a three-game unbeaten run for the Turks against the Dutch, so we can expect another competitive showdown.

With the last three meetings producing a combined 16 goals, both teams to score and the Netherlands to win could pay off in Saturday’s crucial game.

