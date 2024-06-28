- More
Euro 2024 betting offer: get 35-1 boosted betting odds for England to beat Slovakia with Paddy Power
England have progressed to the last 16 at Euro 2024, where they will meet Slovakia on Sunday in a game you can watch live on ITV1 from 5pm. Will the Three Lions get back to their best and give fans a chance to dream?
Do you fancy England returning to winning ways and finally getting their summer campaign moving? This 35-1 boosted odds free bet for England to qualify is definitely one to use on the round-of-16 match
35/1 England to Qualify, England v Slovakia
New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for England, Sunday, June 30th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Euro 2024 betting news: England well backed as path to final opens up
Euro 2024 Preview Show | Last-16 Betting Guide | Racing Post
Expert Euro 2024 analysis from Andy Brassell: Hosts in fine shape to go all the way
BetMGM free bets: get £60 in free bets for when you wager just £10 on Euro 2024 this week
Claim up to £255 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week
