Euro 2024 betting offer: get 35-1 boosted betting odds for England to beat Slovakia with Paddy Power

England have progressed to the last 16 at Euro 2024, where they will meet Slovakia on Sunday in a game you can watch live on ITV1 from 5pm. Will the Three Lions get back to their best and give fans a chance to dream?

Do you fancy England returning to winning ways and finally getting their summer campaign moving? This 35-1 boosted odds free bet for England to qualify is definitely one to use on the round-of-16 match

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 35/1 England to Qualify, England v Slovakia ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for England, Sunday, June 30th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for England, Sunday, June 30th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.