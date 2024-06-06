England Euro 2024 squad odds & predictions: who's in England's Euro 2024 preliminary squad, who will make the final selection + £40 in Sky Bet free bets up for grabs

Sky Bet are offering a £40 free bet for the 2024 Euros which you can grab here

England's preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2024 includes notable names such as Jack Grealish, who joined the team after cutting his summer holiday short, but his spot remains uncertain due to a lack of game time towards the end of the season. England manager Gareth Southgate is also closely monitoring the fitness of Harry Maguire, who is recovering from a calf injury and may miss the opening match against Serbia on June 16. Key players like Luke Shaw, Anthony Gordon, and Bukayo Saka are also currently sidelined with injuries.

Southgate has until June 7 to finalize his 26-man squad, trimming down from the initial 33. This decision will be influenced by the recent friendly matches against Bosnia Herzegovina, Belgium and Iceland, which provide fringe players an opportunity to secure their places. Eze certainly impressed against Bosnia on Monday and may have earned himself a spot on the plane.

Among those at risk of missing out are goalkeeper James Trafford, defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah, midfielder Adam Wharton, and forwards such as Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, and Jarrod Bowen. The final squad announcement will depend heavily on player performances and medical assessments over the next few weeks.

Euro 2024 final squad places odds

The biggest question that still remains is whether Grealish will make the cut. Despite impressing against Bosnia, Gareth Southgate has put us in doubt as to whether he'll be on the plane. Here are each player's odds of making the final squad, courtesy of Sky Bet:

Predictions: Which players are most at risk?

At 3-1, Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is rated the most likely player to miss out on Gareth Southgate's final 26-man Euro 2024 squad after he failed to make an appearance in the warm-up win over Bosnia.

Quansah could feature against Iceland on Friday but his inclusion in the squad would still come as a surprise, as would that of his club colleague Curtis Jones, who is odds-against at 11-10 to earn a seat on the plane.

Southgate appears likely to opt for three goalkeepers with James Trafford expected to miss out in favour of long-term number one Jordan Pickford and backup options Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks assured of his spot as a midfielder, as does Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, so Adam Wharton appears to be on the short side at odds of 4-9 despite impressing in the early days of his Crystal Palace career.

Ezri Konsa's hopes of a Euros call could depend on the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw and the odds suggest one of that duo is at risk, while Brighton centre-half Lewis Dunk is also far from guaranteed to travel to Germany.

Southgate has a host of attacking options to call on and that means that, Jack Grealish, Ivan Toney and Jarrod Bowen all face anxious waits with the odds suggesting that Maddison and Grealish are more likely to make the final cut.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.