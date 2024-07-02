Austria vs Turkey Euro betting offer: grab a 50-1 boosted odds free bet for two or more cards to be shown

The big games keep coming from Germany, with another Euro 2024 doubleheader on Tuesday evening. Austria play Turkey in the final game of the round of 16, with both teams aiming to win a place in the quarter-finals.

Which nation do you expect to win and keep their dreams alive? Either way, we've got a 50-1 betting offer from Betfair for 2 or more cards to be shown during the match , which you can grab here

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 2 or more cards, Austria vs Türkiye NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 1.5 cards market in the Austria v Turkey game, Tuesday, July 2nd. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Ready to claim your Austria vs Turkey 50-1 boosted odds free bet ? Click any link on this page to create an account, deposit funds, and wager to release the Euro 2024 free bets.

Austria vs Turkey match preview

These nations have met 17 times, with the head-to-head stats currently showing nine wins for Austria, seven for Turkey and one draw. The most recent game ended in a stunning 6-1 win for Austria in March.

Such a convincing victory only a few months ago should ensure that Austria enter Tuesday evening’s clash with confidence. Fans would love to see a repeat performance on the big stage, but the Austrian coaching staff would no doubt accept a win of any description to set up a quarter-final against the winners of the Romania vs Netherlands clash.

Austria vs Turkey prediction

Both teams to score @3-4 with Betfair

Austria haven’t lost this fixture since 2016, but Turkey were one of the most impressive teams in qualifying and finished as runners-up to Portugal in Group F with six points on the board.

Turkey were behind Portugal only on goal difference, while Austria impressively won Group D ahead of France after following an opening defeat by Les Bleus with back-to-back wins. With a competitive game expected, we’re backing both teams to score and no draw at an attractive price.

How to claim your Euro 2024 boosted odds betting offer for 1 or more goals to be scored in tonight's Austria vs Turkey match

Betfair is offering an odds boost of 50-1 for two or more cards to be shown during the Austria vs Turkey match

Visit the Betfair website or app. Click the Join Here button on their homepage Create your username and password Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay. Place a max £1 bet on Over 1.5 cards market, in Austria v Turkey, July 2 at the normal odds. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets.

Austria vs Turkey Betfair betting offer terms & conditions

It's worth reading the terms and conditions for any betting offer, and you can see the full T&Cs on the sign-up page. Here's a summary of the main terms for the 50-1 Austria vs Turkey Euro betting offer:

New Customer Offer.

Place a max £1 bet on Over 1.5 cards market in the Austria v Turkey game, Tuesday, July 2.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&C's apply .

Please gamble responsibly.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.