Swansea vs Cardiff prediction, betting odds and tips: Swans can heap misery on Welsh rivals

Where to watch Swansea vs Cardiff

Live on Sky Sports Football, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Swansea to win to nil

1pt 5-2 general

Swansea vs Cardiff odds

Swansea Evs

Cardiff 29-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Swansea vs Cardiff team news

Swansea

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher is recovering from a groin issue, so Lawrence Vigouroux will continue in net. Joe Allen and Josh Ginelly are sidelined.

Cardiff

New signings Ryotaro Tsunoda and William Fish will have to wait a little longer to make their debuts while Kion Etete, Isaak Davies and Jamilu Collins and Joe Ralls are also missing through injury.

Swansea vs Cardiff predictions

There have been very few positives to take from the start to Cardiff’s Championship campaign and things may go from bad to worse after their South Wales derby with Swansea.

The Bluebirds limped to a 2-0 loss in their opening assignment at home to Sunderland before being blown away 5-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor, leaving manager Erol Bulut to criticise his striking options.

The on-loan Wilfried Kanga is currently their only out-and-out striker, with Kion Etete and Isaak Davies sidelined, and they may not get much joy from the slick Swans, who are likely to restrict them to chances on the counter-attack with their possession-based approach.

Swansea also started their season with a defeat, going down 1-0 at Middlesbrough, but they served up the perfect response with last weekend’s 3-0 victory at home to Preston.

Luke Williams’s side restricted Preston to only two shots on target while Boro had only four efforts on goal at the Riverside and needed a Emmanuel Latte Lath penalty to land the spoils.

That suggests chances may be at a premium for Cardiff, and the Swans, who have won five of their last seven home league games, should be able to claim a derby victory.

This is a fixture the hosts have dominated, winning five of the last six meetings, but there is rarely a glut of goals with both teams scoring in only one of their last 14 meetings.

The Swans have won their last three home league clashes with Cardiff to nil and, with their last five Championship wins having come with a clean sheet, we could see the same outcome again.

Key stat

Cardiff have lost eight of their last 11 Championship matches.

Probable teams

Swansea (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Franco, Grimes; Eom, Cooper, Ronald; Cullen.

Subs: Abdulai, Naughton, Fulton, Vipotnik, Tjoe-A-On, Watts, Pedersen, Broome.

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Horvath; Ng, Chambers, Goutas, O'Dowda; Siopis, Colwill; Meite, Ramsey, Willock; Kanga

Subs: Daland, Robinson, Bagan, Tanner, Robertson, Fagan-Walcott, Rinomhota, Ashford

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.