- More
Swansea vs Cardiff prediction, betting odds and tips: Swans can heap misery on Welsh rivals
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Swansea vs Cardiff in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch Swansea vs Cardiff
Live on Sky Sports Football, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Swansea to win to nil
1pt 5-2 general
Swansea vs Cardiff odds
Swansea Evs
Cardiff 29-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Swansea vs Cardiff team news
Swansea
Goalkeeper Andy Fisher is recovering from a groin issue, so Lawrence Vigouroux will continue in net. Joe Allen and Josh Ginelly are sidelined.
Cardiff
New signings Ryotaro Tsunoda and William Fish will have to wait a little longer to make their debuts while Kion Etete, Isaak Davies and Jamilu Collins and Joe Ralls are also missing through injury.
Swansea vs Cardiff predictions
There have been very few positives to take from the start to Cardiff’s Championship campaign and things may go from bad to worse after their South Wales derby with Swansea.
The Bluebirds limped to a 2-0 loss in their opening assignment at home to Sunderland before being blown away 5-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor, leaving manager Erol Bulut to criticise his striking options.
The on-loan Wilfried Kanga is currently their only out-and-out striker, with Kion Etete and Isaak Davies sidelined, and they may not get much joy from the slick Swans, who are likely to restrict them to chances on the counter-attack with their possession-based approach.
Swansea also started their season with a defeat, going down 1-0 at Middlesbrough, but they served up the perfect response with last weekend’s 3-0 victory at home to Preston.
Luke Williams’s side restricted Preston to only two shots on target while Boro had only four efforts on goal at the Riverside and needed a Emmanuel Latte Lath penalty to land the spoils.
That suggests chances may be at a premium for Cardiff, and the Swans, who have won five of their last seven home league games, should be able to claim a derby victory.
This is a fixture the hosts have dominated, winning five of the last six meetings, but there is rarely a glut of goals with both teams scoring in only one of their last 14 meetings.
The Swans have won their last three home league clashes with Cardiff to nil and, with their last five Championship wins having come with a clean sheet, we could see the same outcome again.
Key stat
Cardiff have lost eight of their last 11 Championship matches.
Probable teams
Swansea (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Franco, Grimes; Eom, Cooper, Ronald; Cullen.
Subs: Abdulai, Naughton, Fulton, Vipotnik, Tjoe-A-On, Watts, Pedersen, Broome.
Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Horvath; Ng, Chambers, Goutas, O'Dowda; Siopis, Colwill; Meite, Ramsey, Willock; Kanga
Subs: Daland, Robinson, Bagan, Tanner, Robertson, Fagan-Walcott, Rinomhota, Ashford
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inChampionship
Last updated
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch