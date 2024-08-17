Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, betting tips and odds: Back Lowe to shine at Stadium of Light

Where to watch Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

You can watch Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at midday on Sunday, August 18, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Jamal Lowe to score at any time

1pt 3-1 bet365

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday odds

Sunderland 5-4

Sheffield Wednesday 23-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday predictions

Sheffield Wednesday beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on the final day of last season to complete their great escape in the Championship.

The Owls were staring into the abyss after earning just seven points from their first 18 matches of the 2023-24 campaign but their form picked up significantly under manager Danny Rohl.

Wednesday finished 20th, three points behind Sunderland in 16th, and both clubs are aiming higher this season after winning their opening league fixtures.

The Black Cats won 2-0 at Cardiff, where Jack Clarke's 89th-minute goal wrapped up the points, before a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat with a second-string team at Preston.

Rohl's Wednesday picked up where they left off with an impressive 4-0 home victory over Wayne Rooney's Plymouth.

They racked up 31 shots to the Pilgrims' five, dominating the shots-on-target tally 11-1, and followed up with a 2-1 EFL Cup victory at Hull.

Charlie McNeill, a highly-rated youth prospect at Manchester City and Manchester United, scored both goals against the Tigers but striker Jamal Lowe is an eye-catching price to find the net at the Stadium of Light.

Lowe scored nine times in 24 Championship starts for Swansea last season and broke the deadlock 35 minutes into his league debut for Wednesday against Plymouth.

He had six shots in the Owls' season opener and, while a trip to Sunderland is a tougher test, he is worth backing to trouble a home defence missing Northern Ireland centre-back Dan Ballard due to a knee injury.

Key stat

Sheffield Wednesday won five of their last seven Championship away games last season

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sunderland

Manager Regis Le Bris is unlikely to risk summer signing Ian Poveda (hamstring) while centre-backs Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt are sidelined.

Sheffield Wednesday

James Beadle will start in goal as Ben Hamer is struggling with a finger injury.

Probable teams

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Browne, Neil; Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke; Mayenda

Subs: Johnson, Ba, Rigg, Triantis, Mundle, Rusyn, Aouchiche

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M Lowe; Ingelsson, Bannan; Gassama, Windass, Musaba; J Lowe

Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Smith, Valentin, Kobacki, Diaby, McNeill

