Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth predictions, betting odds and tips: Owls can bolster survival hopes
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth
Live on Sky Sports Action, 7.45pm Tuesday
Best bet
Sheffield Wednesday
1pt Evs Hills
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth odds
Sheffield Wednesday Evs
Plymouth 14-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth predictions
After witnessing a fourth win in five Championship outings away at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday supporters are starting to believe that their team can pull off the great escape.
The Owls had failed to win any of their opening 13 league games but are now within three points of safety following an upturn in form.
Danny Rohl’s side have lost only twice in their last nine league matches at Hillsborough and they should fancy their chances at home against Plymouth, who are only five points better off.
The Pilgrims were 2-0 winners at Middlesbrough on their last away trip but that was one of only two league successes from 17 Championship matches on their travels this term.
So having registered back-to-back home league wins over Birmingham and Bristol City and kept clean sheets in four of their last seven second-tier matches, Wednesday can edge this crunch clash at the bottom.
Key stat
Plymouth have lost on their last two league trips to Hillsborough.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 4 March 2024inEFL
Last updated 16:38, 4 March 2024
