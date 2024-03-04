Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth predictions, betting odds and tips: Owls can bolster survival hopes

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth

Live on Sky Sports Action, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Sheffield Wednesday

1pt Evs Hills

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth odds

Sheffield Wednesday Evs

Plymouth 14-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth predictions

After witnessing a fourth win in five Championship outings away at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday supporters are starting to believe that their team can pull off the great escape.

The Owls had failed to win any of their opening 13 league games but are now within three points of safety following an upturn in form.

Danny Rohl’s side have lost only twice in their last nine league matches at Hillsborough and they should fancy their chances at home against Plymouth, who are only five points better off.

The Pilgrims were 2-0 winners at Middlesbrough on their last away trip but that was one of only two league successes from 17 Championship matches on their travels this term.

So having registered back-to-back home league wins over Birmingham and Bristol City and kept clean sheets in four of their last seven second-tier matches, Wednesday can edge this crunch clash at the bottom.

Key stat

Plymouth have lost on their last two league trips to Hillsborough.

