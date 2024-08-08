Preston v Sheff Utd prediction, betting tips and odds: Blades' defence still hard to trust

Where to watch Preston v Sheff Utd

You can watch Preston v Sheff Utd in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, August 9, live on Sky Sports+

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 19-20 bet365

Preston v Sheff Utd odds

Preston 2-1

Sheff Utd 7-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Preston v Sheff Utd predictions

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season after conceding a record tally of 104 goals, so their defenders will be hoping for some respite in Friday's Championship opener at Preston.

The hosts lost their last five league games in 2023-24 to nil, ending their hopes of making the playoffs, but tenth place was still a decent effort for North End.

Manager Ryan Lowe is working on a tight budget, and last term, significant injury problems hampered their push for the top six.

Only two outfield players, defenders Liam Lindsay and Jordan Storey, started more than 36 of Preston's 46 games but Lowe's squad looks in better shape for the start of the campaign.

Over 2.5 goals copped in 14 of North End's 18 matches against teams above them in the table and it looks a good bet given that Sheffield United may take time to find their feet after relegation.

Chris Wilder has switched to a four-man defence in which loan signings Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar are pushing for starts.

While the Blades were out of their depth in the top flight, they showed some attacking intent after Christmas, scoring two or more goals in eight of their last 20 matches, including a 2-2 draw with Chelsea and a 4-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Wilder will be keen to wipe out the club's two-point deduction at the earliest opportunity but his reshuffled defence could be troubled by Preston, who beat promoted Ipswich 2-1 and third-placed Leeds 3-2 at Deepdale last season.

Key stat

Last season 14 of Preston's 18 Championship matches against teams above them featured over 2.5 goals

Preston v Sheff Utd team news

Preston

First-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is hoping to recover from illness, but David Cornell is on standby to deputise. Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood should make his first start for North End but Ali McCann and Layton Stewart are doubts.

Sheff Utd

Centre-back Harry Souttar is set to start after arriving on loan from Leicester. Jamie Shackleton (knee) is out and fellow summer signings Kieffer Moore and Sam McCallum will be assessed.

Probable teams

Preston (3-4-2-1): Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Greenwood, Riis; Keane

Subs: Stewart, Frokjaer-Jensen, Evans, Storey, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes

Sheff Utd (4-2-3-1): Grbic; Seriki, Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Souza, Arblaster; Brooks, O'Hare, Hamer; Brewster

Subs: Gilchrist, Moore, McCallum, Trusty, Robinson, T Davies, Ben Slimane

