Notts County vs Grimsby prediction, betting tips and odds: Mariners can navigate tricky test

Where to watch Notts County vs Grimsby

You can watch Notts County vs Grimsby in League Two at 8pm on Thursday, August 22nd, live on Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Grimsby or draw double chance

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Notts County vs Grimsby odds

Notts County 19-20

Grimsby 3-1

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Notts County vs Grimsby predictions

Notts County are among the fancied teams in the League Two promotion race but they have started with a pair of draws and their wait for a first victory could continue beyond Thursday's clash with Grimsby at Meadow Lane.

Last season was a major frustration for County, who were top of table after 12 games and ended up 14th with a total of 21 league defeats and only 18 victories.

The Magpies won only five of their final 21 league games and poor defending was a major factor because they ended up conceding 86 goals, the most in the division.

Star striker Macauley Langstaff often papered over the wide defensive cracks with moments of brilliance and he topped the scoring charts with 28 goals.

But Langstaff's exploits earned him a summer switch to Millwall and the challenge for Notts County boss Stuart Maynard has been to build a better balanced team which is less reliant on individual brilliance.

Summer recruitment was heavily focused on defensive improvements and there were signs of progress as County started the campaign with a 0-0 draw at Tranmere.

However, the Magpies needed a 95th-minute penalty to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Fleetwood on Sunday and they are far from certain to get the better of Grimsby, who look set to improve on last season's 21st place.

Grimsby opened with a pair of matches against relegated teams, losing 1-0 at Fleetwood and winning 3-2 at home to Cheltenham.

They competed well on both occasions and should feel confident of adding to their points tally in Nottingham.

Key stat

Notts County have not won any of their last four matches

Notts County vs Grimsby team news

Notts County

No fresh injuries are reported but Nick Tsaroulla is pushing for a start after coming off the bench and winning a penalty in the 2-2 draw at home to Fleetwood.

Grimsby

Midfielder Jason Dadi Svanthorsson (foot) was injured on the opening weekend of the season.

Probable teams

Notts County (3-4-2-1): Bass; Macari, Platt, Bedeau; Jones, Hinchy, Crowley, Tsaroulla; Grant, Scott; Jatta.

Subs: Slocombe, Palmer, Chicksen, Robertson, McGoldrick, Edwards, Austin.

Grimsby (4-2-3-1): Wright; Cass, Rodgers, McJannett, Khouri; McEachran, Davies; Barrington, Green, Vernam; Wilson.

Subs: Eastwood, Hume, Ainley, Rose, Warren, Gardner, Carson.

