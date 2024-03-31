Monday's expert EFL predictions and free football tips from James Milton

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Monday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals in Sunderland v Blackburn

2pts 10-11 Paddy Power

MK Dons to beat Notts County

1pt 6-4 bet365

One or both teams not to score in Crewe v Forest Green

2pts 21-20 Betfair

James Milton's EFL predictions

Sunderland v Blackburn

Sunderland host Blackburn in the Championship on Monday and neither camp will be brimming with confidence at the Stadium of Light.

Mike Dodds, Sunderland's interim manager, gained a much-needed 2-0 win at Cardiff on Friday but the Black Cats had taken only one point from their previous seven matches.

They have failed to score in their last two home games, losing 1-0 to out-of-form Leicester before a goalless stalemate against QPR, and under 2.5 goals looks a good bet.

It has been a winner in six of Blackburn's last seven league fixtures including a 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough in their most recent away assignment.

Rovers' winless run in all competitions stands at ten matches after Friday's 1-0 defeat to Ipswich at Ewood Park. However, they restricted the Tractor Boys – the division's leading goalscorers – to only three shots on target and should keep struggling Sunderland quiet.

Notts County v MK Dons

The drama of the League Two promotion race is encapsulated by MK Dons' last two matches as Mike Williamson's men bounced back from a 5-0 defeat at Stockport with a 5-0 home win over Walsall.

The Dons, three points behind third-placed Wrexham having played a game more, cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to snatch an automatic-promotion spot.

They have won their last four home matches by an aggregate 14-2 scoreline but their away record is less convincing despite last month's 2-1 win at second-placed Mansfield.

However, hosts Notts County have lost their last five matches at Meadow Lane and have the worst defensive record in the fourth tier so they should be opposed.

Crewe v Forest Green

Over 2.5 goals is no bigger than 8-15 in the Notts County-MK Dons clash but Crewe's League Two fixture at home to Forest Green is likely to be far more cagey.

The Railwaymen remain on track for the playoffs despite winning only one of their last six matches, the latest of which was a 0-0 draw at Gillingham.

Six of Crewe's last 11 wins were by a 1-0 scoreline and backing one or both teams not to score could prove profitable against bottom club Forest Green.

The visitors have lost their last three matches to nil and only one of their last nine games featured goals at both ends.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.