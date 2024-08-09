MK Dons vs Bradford prediction, betting tips and odds: Title hopefuls set for lively opening win

Where to watch MK Dons vs Bradford

You can watch MK Dons vs Bradford in League Two at 3pm on Saturday, August 10, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

MK Dons to win & both teams to score

1pt 14-5 Hills

MK Dons vs Bradford odds

MK Dons 23-20

Bradford 12-5

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

MK Dons vs Bradford predictions

Only Chesterfield are a shorter price than MK Dons for a top-three finish in League Two this season and Dons supporters will hope that ante-post assessment is correct.

They finished fourth last term, behind strong Stockport, Wrexham and Mansfield sides, before suffering a bruising 8-1 aggregate defeat to Crawley in the playoff semi-finals.

MK Dons have reached the EFL playoffs six times, losing in the semis on each occasion, but they look serious automatic-promotion contenders this season.

Crawley duo Laurence Maguire and Liam Kelly, and Salford striker Callum Hendry, are among a host of new signings and Mike Williamson's men can make a winning start at home to Bradford.

Former Newcastle defender Williamson succeeded Graham Alexander as Dons boss last October and Alexander, sacked after just 16 games in charge, will be keen to prove a point with his new club.

The Bantams thumped MK 4-0 at Valley Parade in February, having lost 4-1 when the teams met in Milton Keynes a week after Williamson's appointment.

Both teams scored in 16 of the Dons' 23 league wins last season and they are worth backing to edge an entertaining encounter.

The prolific Andy Cook and youngster Calum Kavanagh should lead the line for Bradford, with summer signing Antoni Sarcevic offering a goal threat from midfield.

They finished last season strongly, missing out on the top seven by one point, but conceded 17 goals in their last ten matches and face a tough opening assignment against an MK squad determined to avoid more playoff pain.

Key stat

MK Dons won 14 of their 20 home games against teams below them last season

MK Dons vs Bradford team news

MK Dons

Summer signing Connor Lemonheigh-Evans suffered an injury in pre-season and Brooklyn Ilunga and Jonathan Leko are also sidelined.

Bradford

Centre-back Neill Byrne and attacking midfielder Antoni Sarcevic are set to make their league debuts after joining from last season's League Two champions Stockport.

Probable teams

MK Dons (3-4-2-1): McGill; Maguire, Tucker, Sherring; Pritchard, Offord, Kelly, Tomlinson; Gilbey, Wearne; Hendry

Subs: Dennis, Leigh, Lewington, Carroll, Williams, Lawrence, Tripp

Bradford (3-5-2): S Walker; Baldwin, Byrne, Kelly; Halliday, J Walker, Smallwood, Sarcevic, Wright; Kavanagh, Cook

Subs: Gilliead, Smith, Oliver, Pattison, Pointon, Richards, Stubbs

