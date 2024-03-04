Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Hull

3pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Charlton draw no bet

3pts Evs Hills

Crawley draw no bet

2pts 11-8 bet365

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Hull have been responding well to the pressure of the Championship playoff race and they can extend their unbeaten stretch to six by defeating fifth-bottom Birmingham at the MKM Stadium.

The battle for the final two playoff spots has become a bit clearer in recent weeks with five clubs – West Brom, Hull, Norwich, Preston and Coventry – emerging as the main contenders.

No Championship club had a busier transfer window than Hull, who seem to be getting a return on a few of their investments.

Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho has made an instant impact, scoring three goals in nine games, while Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury, acquired on loan from Luton and Burnley, have become regular starters.

Hull's results have improved and their recent progress should continue against Birmingham, who have lost four of their last six games.

The Blues succumbed to a 4-3 loss at home to Southampton on Saturday and they may be without defenders Marc Roberts and Krystian Bielik for the trip to Hull while Dion Sanderson starts a three-game suspension.

Roberts will be assessed closer to kick-off but the Blues appear to be stretched and short of confidence and they may struggle to avoid a third successive defeat.

League One Charlton have shown improvement in the three-and-a-half weeks under their new manager, Nathan Jones, and they can ease their relegation fears with a win at fellow strugglers Cheltenham.

The Addicks are unbeaten in their last five matches, including last Tuesday's superb 2-1 victory at Derby.

They have played with greater conviction in recent weeks and can topple Cheltenham, who are winless in three after Saturday's drab 0-0 draw at home to Burton.

Crawley are in the thick of the League Two playoff race and they can bolster their promotion hopes by beating top-seven rivals Morecambe .

The Red Devils have won three on the bounce and have every chance against the Shrimps, who have registered only one home win since October.

